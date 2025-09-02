11 Pumpkin-Themed Kitchen Items You Won't Want To Miss At Aldi This September
September announces the arrival of fall, the season of all things pumpkin. As we bid adieu to yet another memorable summer, everyone's favorite orange vegetable softens the transition. Whether you're sipping a pumpkin spiced latte or making your way through the best pumpkin recipes, the annual fall rituals are a source of comfort. One of such rituals is swapping out the home decor to invite in the autumnal spirit. If you're an avid Aldi shopper, there are (at least) 11 pumpkin-themed kitchen items you'll be tempted to put into your shopping cart this season.
Aldi is known for its affordable prices and a weekly selection of Aldi Finds, which are limited-time products that don't get restocked once they sell out. The store's seasonal products mostly fall under Aldi Finds, so if you love something on this list and can picture it in your home, get it sooner rather than later. Most of the items are hitting the shelves on September 3, 2025, except for the final two items listed, which are arriving on September 17, 2025. Prices may vary, depending on location. Now, enjoy our selection of Aldi's charming, functional, and pretty darn affordable pumpkin kitchen products.
Crofton Two-Pack Kitchen Towel Set
Some decorative knick-knacks only exist to look pretty, but you'll definitely always need kitchen towels. This two-pack set comes with a colorful pumpkin print, displaying the classic orange pumpkins alongside their pastel-colored blue, pink, and soft green cousins. The towels are made from 100% cotton, can be tossed into the washing machine, and only cost $3.99.
Crofton Large Pumpkin Bowl
Planning to serve a good ol' casserole for the fall festivities? You have to pick up this big pumpkin bowl with a handy lid. If you're not a big fan of bright orange, it also comes in white. The largest size costs $14.99, while a smaller one is going for $7.99. You'll also find a two-pack of mini pumpkin bowls that cost $9.99.
Crofton Pumpkin Gravy Boat
Every household needs an elegant gravy boat, so why not pick one that's shaped like a pumpkin and only costs $6.99? The white makes it look sleek and not over the top, but if you want a statement piece instead, it also comes in orange. It's microwave-safe, great for warming up that leftover chicken gravy, and can be put in the dishwasher, too.
Kirkton House Four-Pack Placemats
Dress up your dining table for Thanksgiving with pumpkin-themed placemats. Despite carrying neutral tones, they come decorated with chic embroidery, making them stand out on the festive table. You could also opt for the version that comes with green embroidery. Even if you were to forgo all other decor, these could carry the show. Snag your pack of four for $9.99.
Kirkton House Table Centerpiece
Continuing with the table setting, Aldi's pumpkin-styled selection includes a charming centerpiece going for $9.99. It comes in soft brown and beige tones, though you'll also find one with an orange and green palette, and a third option with darker hues. Looking for something larger than a centerpiece? Aldi offers a pumpkin-themed table runner for the same price, too.
Kirkton House Fall Napkin Set
Ignoring the power of personal touches is one of the decor mistakes that will derail your dinner party. The guests want to see your personality displayed in the setting, so if you're hosting a fall-themed get-together, something as simple as pumpkin-themed napkins can go a long way. Aldi sells an adorable set of six for $9.99.
Crofton Glass Pumpkin Dome
Aldi has a tasty selection of baked goods. Make your kitchen look a little bit like a bakery by displaying those purchased sweets in a pumpkin-shaped glass dome that's priced at $16.99. Bonus points if you fill it with fall-themed treats, such as Pumpkin Sandwich Cookies or Apple & Cinnamon Brioche Ring, both also available at Aldi this September.
Crofton Harvest Serving Platter
This is easily one of the most stylish serving platters you can pull out at a dinner party. Imagine serving these smoky pumpkin deviled eggs on this elegant plate. We love the golden stem at the top as it brings a hint of luxury, but if you prefer something tamer, the platter also comes in all-white. Both versions cost $9.99.
Crofton Four-Pack Fall Appetizer Plates
Another great pumpkin-shaped serving item are these small appetizer plates, which come in a pack of four for $9.99. They're a simple but efficient way to make the very first dish of the dinner party feel special, without needing to do too much. Also, because they're on the smaller side, they're perfect for cocktail parties and won't take up a lot of space in the cabinets.
Crofton Harvest Chopping Block
What's more on-brand for fall than chopping a sturdy pumpkin on a thick chopping block? Aldi is selling two pumpkin cutting boards, both going for $9.99 and hitting stores on September 17, 2025. One serves as a regular chopping block with a straight surface, and the other comes with five smaller compartments that can be useful for serving. A fall-themed charcuterie board, anyone?
Kirkton House Wood Fall Icon Candle
The cozy (and, during the fall, spooky) atmosphere of candles is hard to beat. Lighting up a candle while you're loading the dishwasher or setting up the table can make even the most routine chore feel special, especially if your autumnal candle resembles a pumpkin. The wooden holder adds to the rustic charm of this particular pick, and you can find it at Aldi for $19.99, on September 17, 2025.