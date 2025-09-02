11 Pumpkin-Themed Kitchen Items You Won't Want To Miss At Aldi This September

September announces the arrival of fall, the season of all things pumpkin. As we bid adieu to yet another memorable summer, everyone's favorite orange vegetable softens the transition. Whether you're sipping a pumpkin spiced latte or making your way through the best pumpkin recipes, the annual fall rituals are a source of comfort. One of such rituals is swapping out the home decor to invite in the autumnal spirit. If you're an avid Aldi shopper, there are (at least) 11 pumpkin-themed kitchen items you'll be tempted to put into your shopping cart this season.

Aldi is known for its affordable prices and a weekly selection of Aldi Finds, which are limited-time products that don't get restocked once they sell out. The store's seasonal products mostly fall under Aldi Finds, so if you love something on this list and can picture it in your home, get it sooner rather than later. Most of the items are hitting the shelves on September 3, 2025, except for the final two items listed, which are arriving on September 17, 2025. Prices may vary, depending on location. Now, enjoy our selection of Aldi's charming, functional, and pretty darn affordable pumpkin kitchen products.