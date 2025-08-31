10 Design And Decor Mistakes That'll Derail Your Dinner Party

You may have bookmarked some iconic '90s recipes for your next dinner party, but mastering the food menu is just half the battle. Without a thoughtful, personalized approach to the design and decor, your party could lack a much-needed sense of intimacy.

Picture this: Your guests are bumping elbows as they draw up awkwardly sized chairs arranged around an impractical layout that blocks access to the entrance and exit. The colors of your carefully prepared feast are getting lost in translation under the harsh, uninviting glare of fluorescent lighting. Mismatched utensils and improperly placed cutlery are interrupting the flow of conversation.

If you are looking to avoid the dinner party of your nightmares, it helps to carefully consider every aspect of your design and decor, from the choice of centerpiece to the window treatments that will frame the entire room. Shabrin Momm, principal designer and founder of Skew Studio, clearly agrees. Ahead, she shares a cautionary list of all the design and decor missteps that can silently sabotage your next dinner party.