The Thrift Store Find That Will Elevate Your Outdoor Dinner Party Table

Come summertime, many of us start thinking about how to throw the perfect outdoor dinner party. How do we host an evening that feels elevated but relaxed, unique but stress-free? The pros so often have great advice — who doesn't want to learn to entertain like Ina Garten, for example? When thinking about decor, which sets the entire tone for the night, we're taking our cues from "Fixer to Fabulous" hosts and design experts Jenny and Dave Marrs. Their specific approach is to incorporate vintage pieces into your tablescape — it's eclectic and statement-making, and doesn't look matchy-matchy. Our favorite tip is to use silver punch bowls as your ice buckets. And those bowls are a great thing to thrift.

You'll definitely need ice buckets out for your beverages, but most vessels large enough lack elegance. Silver punch bowls have the capacity to hold both enough ice and your bottles of wine or beer or cans of seltzer or ready-to-drink cocktails — but they themselves are decor, too. Pro tip: Find bowls with stands and bowls without so you can create a layered look as you place a couple at different ends of your tables. It can be both fun and frugal to search for good options online, at thrift stores, and at flea markets. Maybe you even have your own silver bowl you've inherited and have been waiting for a way to use it.