How To Figure Out Exactly How Much Ice You'll Need For A Party

With summer approaching, many of us are filling our calendars with get-together plans, from casual barbecues to more elaborate graduation parties or weddings. There's no greater joy than bringing together family and friends to celebrate occasions big or small, but we can all agree there are also few bigger stressors, right? That doesn't have to be the case when you're prepared, and that comes down to knowing you have enough of everything. If you've already figured out how much caviar you need and how many appetizers to serve, there is another party-planning factor you should consider. After first determining the number of drinks you'll need, ask yourself: How much ice is required for this event?

As a basic starting rule, figure that you need about one to two pounds of ice per guest. From there, you have a few questions to answer. How long is the party? Is it indoors or outdoors? What is the temperature going to be like? Do you need ice just for chilling drinks (and maybe even other items like shrimp) or for both chilling and serving? The higher the temperatures and the more uses you have for your ice, the more you will ultimately need. Begin with that one to two pounds as a foundation, then do some additional math from there.