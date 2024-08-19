The Appetizer Rule To Remember For Better Dinner Parties

The most stressful part of hosting a dinner party isn't getting your space prim and proper before guests arrive, or deciding how to cook multiple things in your oven and on your stove for maximum efficiency. Really, all of the stress starts when you're deciding on your menu and trying to do the math for how much food to buy based on the number of people coming to your celebration. Certainly, you don't want to leave anyone hungry, but you also need to ensure that you're not spoiling the literal and figurative "meat" of the evening: The main course.

The key to quantifying the number of appetizers you'll need to make or purchase is to first consider what else you're serving at your event. If you're serving a hearty meal, you don't need to load up on the spicy little smokies or the homemade crab rangoon (no matter how delicious they may be). Rather, your appetizers can serve as an introduction to the evening and something to tide your guests over before the real meal starts.