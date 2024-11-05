The Fall Soup You Are, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Being the first sign on the zodiac calendar, it only makes sense that Aries likes to be first in everything else in their life, too. These signs are notoriously hot-headed but even more notoriously competitive. They see everything as a contest and everyone as their rivals. However, they can certainly be wonderful people — Aries is confident, energetic, honest, and brave — and there isn't anyone better to have by your side when in a predicament. Still, you definitely don't want to be the person standing in their way. The Aries is represented by the ram, after all, meaning they jump into things head first and usually at full speed.

While their all too often direct and impulsive approach can certainly lead them to some hard-learned lessons, it does mean that they tend to get what they want most of the time. But that's only because they aren't afraid to go after it. Knowing that, if they were any fall soup, they'd be made from a classic fall flavor but with some spice — making them none other than spicy sweet potato soup. This recipe from recipe developer Maren Epstein does exactly that, creating a sweet, smooth, and autumnal taste of pureed sweet potato and giving it some Aries-like heat with the help of chili powder.