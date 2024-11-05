The Fall Soup You Are, Based On Your Zodiac Sign
What's the best part of fall? Soup season, of course. It's right up there with the colors of the leaves, the pumpkin spice lattes, and the consistently cool sweater weather. You can try to deny it, but once those temperatures begin to drop, it's almost as if your taste buds shift. Like the shades of the trees, fall evokes an instantaneous craving for warm, cozy flavors — no more fresh farmers market tomatoes, ripe peaches, or any of the other produce so reminiscent of the summertime. Still, as sad as it might seem, nothing warms the heart after a bittersweet summer goodbye like a bowl of hot fall soup.
Just like people, absence often makes the heart grow fonder, and after a few months of sweltering hot weather and cold food, it can feel good to indulge in something like a bowl of soup, except it can be hard to land on just one, especially on a particularly cold and dreary day. Thankfully, that's where your zodiac sign comes in.
Aries
Being the first sign on the zodiac calendar, it only makes sense that Aries likes to be first in everything else in their life, too. These signs are notoriously hot-headed but even more notoriously competitive. They see everything as a contest and everyone as their rivals. However, they can certainly be wonderful people — Aries is confident, energetic, honest, and brave — and there isn't anyone better to have by your side when in a predicament. Still, you definitely don't want to be the person standing in their way. The Aries is represented by the ram, after all, meaning they jump into things head first and usually at full speed.
While their all too often direct and impulsive approach can certainly lead them to some hard-learned lessons, it does mean that they tend to get what they want most of the time. But that's only because they aren't afraid to go after it. Knowing that, if they were any fall soup, they'd be made from a classic fall flavor but with some spice — making them none other than spicy sweet potato soup. This recipe from recipe developer Maren Epstein does exactly that, creating a sweet, smooth, and autumnal taste of pureed sweet potato and giving it some Aries-like heat with the help of chili powder.
Taurus
If you know a Taurus, you know how stubborn they can be. Being the first earth sign on the calendar, you're better off trying to move a mountain than one of these signs. But, people forget to consider how their stubbornness links to their more positive personality traits — the ones we all know and love them for. Like the bulls that represent them, Tauruses are certainly headstrong, but they're also incredibly dependable and consistent. You can always count on them for sound advice, and given their earthly nature, they'll know just what to say to ground you.
The fall soup a Taurus would be would reflect their consistency and reliability — and while that could be a lot of soups, there's really only one that exhibits this sign's nature like broccoli cheddar soup does. With a notoriety largely credited to Panera, broccoli cheddar soup is a long-time favorite soup option at the chain, but no other item — be it a soup, a sandwich, a salad, or a pastry — is considered as much of a menu staple as it is. In it, melted cheddar and florets of green broccoli come together to make something both comforting and filling so that, no matter where you are, you're brought back to earth with one bite (or dip of baguette).
Gemini
Geminis are one of the most misunderstood signs of the zodiac. However unfair it might be, most people — within the zodiac community and out — have a preconceived opinion of these signs and often judge them without giving Geminis the opportunity to show their true selves. Represented by twins, accusations of these signs of being two-faced have spread. The reality is that they'd need a twin to see, learn, do, and experience everything they want to. It's that simple.
Fortunately, the fall soup that represents the Gemini contains an ingredient that can relate to the feeling of being judged, and that's tofu. Tofu is an ingredient that many people associate with being jiggly and flavorless — but that's only because they haven't given it a real chance. In the right dish and under the right preparation methods, tofu not only crisps up but also absorbs all of the flavors of anything you add it to. The fall soup this sign would be is one that shows you that you should never judge: silky pumpkin and tofu curry soup.
Tossed into a base of silky, curried pumpkin and spices like cumin, chili powder, coriander, and turmeric, tofu makes a name for itself in the Gemini's fall soup. One slurp of your spoon and you'll never judge it — or them — ever again.
Cancer
Cancers are creatures of comfort, and much like the crabs that represent them, they feel safest inside their shells. It's why they spend so much time at home, usually cuddled up in a blanket, watching movies or napping, and it's why, of all the signs on the zodiac calendar, they're the most appreciative of a home-cooked meal. These signs are all about being cozy and comfy, which is why the soup they'd be is the coziest of all — because it's a comfort food within a comfort food: hearty peanut butter soup.
Peanut butter is a quintessential comfort food all on its own, but it has many more pairings than jelly. Hearty peanut butter soup is no better example, with recipe developer Miriam Hahn diluting the peanut butter to create a silky, creamy, and subtly sweet broth. Much like the African staple, groundnut soup, it's given a spicy kick with jalapeños and added texture with mixed vegetables and sweet potatoes. This soup, guaranteed to send anyone who enjoys it into an instantaneous food coma, calls for a night in — but that was already the Cancer's plan, anyway.
Leo
Born from July to August, Leos are thought of as the signs of the summer — and they have the personalities to match. Not only do they have big and bright energies that light up every room, but they truly believe in living life to the fullest. These signs know how to make every moment one to remember, and while they can come off as attention-seeking and a little bit self-centered, they're equally as happy to celebrate others. Come to think of it, these signs will take any excuse to party, as long as it involves getting dressed up and having their photo taken. Every Leo thinks they're a celebrity deep down, after all. But, it's all outweighed by their infectious lust for life.
Given that these signs thrive in the summertime, they likely have the hardest time letting it go. But their bright personalities mean they get to carry that sunshine on into the rest of the year — and, similarly, so does the fall soup they'd be. That's why, if the Leo were any fall soup, they'd be turkey and summer squash chili. This soup recipe from recipe developer Ksenia Prints is packed full of summer squash, but the addition of turkey makes it an obvious contender for your Thanksgiving leftovers. You could also easily substitute the summer squash with another pumpkin alternative, but they do bring a taste of summer that these signs should appreciate.
Virgo
It's almost enviable how much Virgos are able to get done in a single day. Somehow, in the same 24 hours we all have, these signs manage to do it all — literally. Every single thing on their to-do list is getting crossed off, and if not today, it'll be on the top of the list tomorrow. These signs simply cannot relate to the feeling of procrastination, and their knack for breaking big projects down into small, tangible steps is a big reason for that. But, considering they're also notorious perfectionists, they don't just get things done, they get them done to a T.
As far as perfectionism goes, it can have some serious negative mental health effects, but it can also prove to be very advantageous — especially when it comes to their careers and physical health. It's well known that Virgos are prone to building healthy habits, so it's a no-brainer that their fall soup would contribute to that, too. '
If the Virgo were any fall soup, they'd be fall vegetable soup. This puree of carrots, squash, and potatoes is a silky shortcut to sneaking in your daily serving of veggies — although the Virgo was surely already getting them anyway.
Libra
Libras are, without a doubt, the most stylish of all the zodiac signs — just take a look at their wardrobes, art collections, or household decorations as proof. But there's a reason why they're known for their exquisite tastes, and, no, it's not a symptom of their superficiality or materialism. It actually has a lot to do with the scales they're represented by, which all goes back to their obsession with balance. These signs seek equilibrium in every facet of their lives. That's why, if they were any fall soup, they'd be one that's as balanced in flavor as they are in, well, everything.
When it comes to food, balance is a term used to describe harmonious flavors or a dish that brings all flavor elements together seamlessly — using each to perfectly highlight and complement the other. It sounds a bit complicated, but it's really not. At least not when you have a bit of miso paste on your hands. Essentially the culinary equivalent to umami, miso paste brings a deep, savory, and funky flavor to everything you add it to, and it works especially well in sweet applications to balance flavors. Knowing that, the fall soup the Libra would be is a caramelized sweet potato and miso soup. In this soup recipe from recipe developer Miriam Hahn, sweet potato and miso paste come together to create something sweet and savory — and even more importantly, balanced.
Scorpio
Born from late October to November, Scorpios are the true fall babies of the zodiac calendar — and you can certainly tell. No sign is more associated with darkness, danger, and overall spookiness than they are. These signs are notorious for being mysterious — which is interesting because they're always investigating those around them — and most things that scare others only seem to draw them in more. Scorpios tend to have a natural fascination with the occult, spiritual, and physiological, and they often find themselves diving deeply into the darkest depths of the human experience.
Seeing as these signs are the physical embodiment of the spooky fall season, the Scorpio's fall soup would be one made from pumpkin — an ingredient that's about as synonymous with fall as they are, if not more. Following that line of thinking, that'd make them none other than creamy pumpkin gnocchi soup, a creation from recipe developer Taylor Murray. The dangerous combination of creamy, chewy, and meaty textures in this soup makes it virtually irresistible — which is something these signs should be able to relate to.
Sagittarius
Sagittariuses are the adventurers of the zodiac, with free-spirited personalities that rub off on every single person they come across. These signs have the magical ability to find the bright side in every situation, and they always learn from their mistakes. In fact, from their perspective, every life event — be it a move, a career change, or a new investment — is an opportunity for them to expand their understanding of the world. And given their relentless sense of wanderlust, they'll travel as far as necessary to get it. That's why, if this sign were any fall soup, they'd be one that brings another part of the world to them: Thai-style butternut squash.
In this Thai-style butternut squash recipe from Miriam Hahn, traditional Thai flavors like cilantro and ginger are combined with autumnal flavors of butternut squash — one of the best squash varieties to replace pumpkin in soup. The added coconut milk brings everything together into a creamy consistency, while the lime and chili give it a nice punch that's sure to heat any chilly fall day right up.
Capricorn
Responsible, goal-driven, focused, hardworking, and confident — there's really no wonder why, of all the zodiac signs on the calendar, Capricorns are the ones that are known for being workaholics. Represented by the sea goat and associated with the knees, these signs climb mountain after mountain, and the only direction they're ever going is up. With names like Martin Luther King and Michelle Obama under this sign, you can begin to understand how far their resilience can take them. While the Capricorn's work ethic and concentration certainly lead them to well-deserved success, that doesn't mean it comes without some sacrifices. One is that they rarely ever have time to make a fall soup from scratch.
It's not that they don't always have the time to take a much-needed break or cook themselves a nice home-cooked meal, it's that they simply would rather be working instead. Fortunately, there's a solution to that when it comes to the fall soup they'd be: Trader Joe's pumpkin bisque. This seasonal Trader Joe's soup appears in the canned section of TJ's every autumn, bringing the warm, smooth flavors of pumpkin, heavy cream, honey, cinnamon, and nutmeg to you without even having to pick up a knife — a few minutes in the microwave and a spoon should suffice.
Aquarius
If there's one thing about the Aquarius that everyone knows, it's that they're not afraid to stand out in a crowd. These signs value their individuality above all else — that much is made apparent by their unique senses of fashion, odd hobbies, and opinions (which almost always side with the unpopular). For this reason, they tend to find themselves ahead of the trends, with many crediting them as the trendsetters of the zodiacs. But they're also said to be humanitarians, which means those trends often end up being better for the world and society at large. While veganism is much more than a trend, the Aquarius would be one of the best vegan soups, more specifically the creamy vegan roasted acorn squash soup.
The recipe uses acorn squash, one of the lesser-known squash varieties, and it purees it with broth and drizzles it with canned coconut milk to create a deceptively creamy consistency without any of the dairy. Flavored with nutmeg, thyme, and sage and garnished with toasted pepita seeds and micro-greens, the Aquarius's fall soup delivers all the trendy, hipster-favorite ingredients in one bowl. All it's missing is some avocado, but these signs are likely long over those.
Pisces
Pisces can be difficult to pick out from a group. That's because their personalities change depending on the people they're around, which isn't to say that they're acting or lying in any way. In fact, some believe that because these signs are the last sign of the zodiac, they inherit all of the life lessons of those who come before them. In turn, each sign exists within them in a way — giving them the unique ability to get along and connect with just about anyone. People also think that it makes them especially intuitive and spiritual, reflected in the fact that they're represented by two swimming fish as if swimming along the current of life.
Their aquatic nature is only further confirmed in the fact that they're water signs, and they're ruled by Neptune — a planet representative of dreams and illusions. But, the fall soup this sign would be is a dream in and of itself, and it fittingly includes seafood in the form of clams. You guessed right: Their representative soup is a chowder. Not just any chowder, however. It's a sweet potato chowder crafted by recipe developer Hayley MacLean. While this specific recipe doesn't include clams, it does have the added autumnal flavors of sweet potato and a crunchy pumpkin seed garnish that gives it a very welcomed fall twist.