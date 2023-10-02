The Absolute Best Squash Varieties To Replace Pumpkin In Soup

Pumpkins are the harbingers of fall, carved into jack-o-lanterns for Halloween, appearing as colorful centerpieces on our Thanksgiving tables, and inspiring seasonal lattes, desserts, and savory side dishes. As a hearty winter squash, pumpkins have hard shells with thick, meaty linings that you can roast like a root vegetable to bring out a sumptuous caramelization and starchy, fluffy texture. And after pumpkin pie and pumpkin spice lattes, soup is one of the most popular and simple pumpkin recipes. A blend of pureed pumpkin, cream, and spices makes for the ultimate fall comfort food.

But pumpkin is just one of the many types of squash available during the fall season. If your local grocery store is out of fresh pumpkin or you're averse to using canned pumpkin puree, you can take advantage of other squash varieties to replace pumpkin in soup. While the exact type of squash you use is up to personal preference, arguably the best varieties for a pumpkin substitute are butternut, acorn, and kabocha squash. These three varieties come the closest to pumpkin's texture, flavor, and peak seasonal availability — though a closer look at each squash reveals a few adjustments you might want to make to your recipe if you're using them as a substitute.