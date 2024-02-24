12 Best Vegan Soup Recipes
We will never say no to a good soup. This magical category of dishes, which includes mostly hot varieties sans the occasional gazpacho, is dominated by animal-based ingredients. Chefs will often resort to adding chicken or beef stock, along with salty and umami bacon, to help add depth to a soup and give it some character. While this might benefit a soup's flavor, it means an entire demographic of eaters can't enjoy it. But in reality, there are so many different ways to make equally flavorful vegan soups that harness the power of plants and will leave you feeling light and energized.
We've curated a collection of some of our favorite plant-based soup recipes which will surely be as beloved by vegans as they will omnivores. Many stick to whole food ingredients and gain their creamy qualities from puréed cashews and coconut milk, while others are best served with a spoonful of vegan sour cream and a sprinkle of dairy-free cheese on top. Once you master the basics, you can experiment with different veggies and the breadth of vegan flavoring agents out there to make these soups uniquely your own.
1. Vegan Green Goddess Soup
Soups don't always have to be heavy and hard to eat. This green goddess soup recipe is filled to the brim with fresh parsley, cilantro, and basil and derives its creamy texture from a cashew base.
If you want to make your bowl even fancier, you can top it with some zucchini spirals and serve it alongside a couple of crusty pieces of bread. This soup will also keep for about five days in an airtight container, so you'll have lunch ready for the week.
Recipe: Vegan Green Goddess Soup
2. Vegan Loaded Baked Potato Soup
Baked potatoes are a food commonly associated with toppings like bacon, cheese, and sour cream. But even vegans can indulge in a soup-ified version that is entirely plant-based. The fatty pork bacon is replaced with homemade coconut bacon that has been seasoned with a blend of soy sauce, liquid smoke, and smoked paprika to impart a meaty undertone. You can finish your soup with a scoop of vegan sour cream and a sprinkle of store-bought vegan cheese.
Recipe: Vegan Loaded Baked Potato Soup
3. Vegan Roasted Tomato Soup
There's no better companion to a grilled cheese sandwich than a bowl of tomato soup. This entirely plant-based recipe is made from scratch using roasted Roma tomatoes. The creamy element comes from coconut milk, which provides a pronounced fattiness and unctuous element to an otherwise thin soup. The recipe also calls for brown rice for extra heartiness. It helps thicken the texture and amps up the soup's filling qualities.
Recipe: Vegan Roasted Tomato Soup
4. Creamy-Yet-Vegan Roasted Garlic Cauliflower Soup
Cauliflower is an unsung hero in the culinary world. Not only can it be made into a low-carb replacement for rice and pasta, but it can also be used as a thickener for vegan soups like this roasted garlic one. The most exciting part of this recipe isn't just the flavorful soup but also the addition of crunchy chickpeas. It's not just a crouton replacement but rather a powerful vector for protein and fiber that will keep you filled long after your bowl has been emptied.
5. Creamy Vegan Roasted Acorn Squash Soup
Acorn squash is a delicious vegetable packed with nutrients and a subtly sweet flavor. It's the perfect ingredient for a soup because it imparts balanced flavor notes that complement the addition of other ingredients like creamy coconut milk, fresh thyme sprigs, and a snappy apple. We recommend serving each bowl with an extra swirl of coconut milk, as well as crunchy pepitas and fresh microgreens.
6. Hearty Vegetarian Tortilla Soup
Although this soup was originally designed to be served with sour cream and cheese, it can easily be made plant-based by using vegan alternatives. The base of the soup is like a fiesta in a pot: Black beans, tomatoes, onions, and peppers are simmered down in vegetable stock with aromatics. Our favorite thing about this soup is that every bite is filled with a different medley of flavors, all of which are hearty and will leave you craving another bowl.
Recipe: Hearty Vegetarian Tortilla Soup
7. Vegan Carrot Cashew Soup
Never underestimate the textural power of cashews. Once the raw nuts have been soaked for about 30 minutes in hot water, they can easily be blended with other soft ingredients to create the creamy soup of your dreams.
This recipe marries the sweet, vegetal taste of carrots with the creamy cashews. You don't just have to stick to this root vegetable, either — sweet potatoes and squash can also provide a flavorful and colorful boost to every bowl. Serve it as a meal on its own or as a side dish to your other plant-based favorites.
Recipe: Vegan Carrot Cashew Soup
8. Vegan Roasted Tomato and Squash Soup
Roasting your vegetables before making your soup is a surefire way to concentrate the caramelized flavors and channel the inner sweetness of your ingredients. This soup doesn't just call for roasting the tomatoes but also the squash, onions, and carrots. Once the veggies are soft, they can be transferred to a blender before being finished off on the stove with sweet coconut milk.
You can customize the recipe based on the tomatoes you have available. Or, swap out the thyme and sage with basil for an Italian twist.
9. Vegetarian Slow Cooker 15 Bean Soup
15 beans? That seems like a lot! Although you might settle for just adding black or kidney beans to your soup, this recipe kicks it up a notch with a more impressive array of legumes. You don't even have to pick out 15 different types at the grocery store. Instead, you can stick to a pre-mixed variety.
This recipe is relatively hands-off, thanks to the help of your slow cooker. Once you add your ingredients to the pot, you can set the appliance on low and wait for about eight hours. When you return, all of your ingredients will be cooked to perfection, and your soup will be ready to serve.
10. Vegan Corn Chowder
Corn chowder is often rife with bacon and cream, but this plant-based recipe switches things up with the help of coconut milk and savory poblano peppers. While this soup is blended until smooth, you can also opt for a quick blitz to leave some of your vegetables chunky. We recommend serving it with a fresh salad since this chowder can get pretty rich, or go with the classic side of bread.
Recipe: Vegan Corn Chowder
11. Spicy Coconut Peanut Soup
A proper bowl of soup is complex and flavorful, rather than just providing the same ho-hum notes with every spoonful. This recipe packs in bright, contrasting flavor notes with the help of aromatic-heavy ingredients. Long red chiles, ground cumin, and ginger complement the nutty soup and help create a magical harmony between the ingredients. We especially love how easy it is to make — this soup comes together in just over an hour and can be made in a single pot.
Recipe: Spicy Coconut Peanut Soup
12. Tofu Tom Yum Soup
Thai food will always have a special place in our hearts because of the perfect balance of acidic, hot, salty, and umami flavors. This soup brings the flavor of Thai cuisine to the forefront with the help of tofu. You should always press your tofu block before adding it to your soup to prevent it from disintegrating. But other than that and the chopping and brief sauté of the vegetables, the soup is relatively straightforward to make at home. Serve it with chopped cilantro and scallions as a bright, flavorful garnish.
Recipe: Tofu Tom Yum Soup