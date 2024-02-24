12 Best Vegan Soup Recipes

We will never say no to a good soup. This magical category of dishes, which includes mostly hot varieties sans the occasional gazpacho, is dominated by animal-based ingredients. Chefs will often resort to adding chicken or beef stock, along with salty and umami bacon, to help add depth to a soup and give it some character. While this might benefit a soup's flavor, it means an entire demographic of eaters can't enjoy it. But in reality, there are so many different ways to make equally flavorful vegan soups that harness the power of plants and will leave you feeling light and energized.

We've curated a collection of some of our favorite plant-based soup recipes which will surely be as beloved by vegans as they will omnivores. Many stick to whole food ingredients and gain their creamy qualities from puréed cashews and coconut milk, while others are best served with a spoonful of vegan sour cream and a sprinkle of dairy-free cheese on top. Once you master the basics, you can experiment with different veggies and the breadth of vegan flavoring agents out there to make these soups uniquely your own.