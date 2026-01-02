Aldi's Must-Have January 2026 Finds Hitting Shelves Now
Every week, Aldi introduces new products that are sold only for a limited time. They're called Aldi Finds, though loyal shoppers call that specific aisle "the aisle of shame" because of how irresistible the novelty of those items can be. What makes them even more compelling is that returning favorites that haven't been available in several months or a full year are also frequently featured. Every now and then, an Aldi Find is such a big hit with the customer base that it actually becomes part of the permanent selection, as we've seen with a few Aldi items introduced in 2025.
As 2026 begins, customers are waiting with bated breath to see which product drops are coming in January. But keep in mind they don't restock — once they're gone, they're gone with zero promise of return. That's the magic of Aldi Finds: Enjoying the items while they're around, stocking up on your favorites, and silently praying some of them earn a permanent place on the store shelves.
We compiled a list of 15 must-have Aldi Finds that you definitely shouldn't miss out on this January. It's a diverse selection full of tasty convenience meals that could help you beat the January blues, as well as items that hint at an upcoming holiday.
Sundae Shoppe No Sugar Added Gelato
If you're still experiencing somewhat of a sugar hangover as a remnant of December's festivities, Aldi has your back with a creamy gelato that comes with no added sugar. Flavored like chocolate and peanut butter, the gelato is sweetened with diabetic-friendly sweeteners and will be on the shelves starting January 7, 2026, selling for $3.79 per pint.
Fusia Asian Inspirations Mini Wontons
Wontons can be challenging to make from scratch, and takeout is a pricey option. That's why we're always on the lookout for a frozen version — like the pork-and-veggie wontons that will be available at Aldi on January 7 for $6.49. They only take five minutes to make on the stovetop, or two minutes in the microwave, though you can also chuck them in a super easy wonton soup.
Mama Cozzi's Cauliflower Crust Roasted Veg Pizza
Aldi sells a wide selection of take-and-bake pizzas, the majority of which are sold under the chain's private brand, Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen. The brand offers several pizza types all year round, with novelty flavors frequently introduced through Aldi Finds. The first Wednesday in January is bringing to the freezer section a gluten-free cauliflower crust pizza with roasted veggies for $4.99.
Specially Selected Scallops in Sauce
Frozen seafood is quite abundant at Aldi. If you're craving scallops, you usually have to buy a 12-ounce pack for $17 alongside any other ingredients you're planning to cook with the protein. For those who want to skip the extra steps and save a few bucks, Aldi is rolling out frozen scallops in a herby tomato sauce for $7.99, available on January 7. The package recommends serving them over pasta, but we think they'd also go great with couscous.
Simply Nature Organic Gluten Free Chicken Tenders
Those who are gluten-free often have a hard time finding convenience meals they can simply pop into an oven or an air fryer and have something tasty ready within minutes. On January 7, Aldi's organic Simply Nature brand will be selling gluten-free chicken tenders with no artificial ingredients for $8.99.
Millville Decadent Granolas
For more gluten-free goodness, head to Aldi on January 14 to snag decadent granolas that will turn breakfast into a dessert-like experience. For $3.99, you'll be able to pick between two flavors: Dark Chocolate Raspberry Truffle and Salted Caramel White Chip. When these granolas were last available in January 2024, one customer wrote on Facebook that they bought the raspberry version to pair with yogurt and admitted, "I already ate half of it without the yogurt oops."
Simply Nature Acai Fruit Bowls
Continuing with the breakfast theme, $3.29 acai bowls are coming to Aldi on January 14 under the Simply Nature brand in two fruity flavors: Raspberries and Chocolate, and Berries and Granola. Acai bowls allow for a variety of delicious and healthy toppings, so you can zhuzh these up even further.
Barissimo Coffees of Valentines
It's never too early to start prepping for an upcoming holiday. You'll spot the first Valentine's Day-themed items at Aldi as early as January 14, such as the Cupid's Brew collection from Barissimo. Selling for $7.99, it features 12 coffee pods compatible with Keurig 2.0 machines. They come in Valentine-inspired flavors such as Raspberry Chocolate, Amaretto, Cherry, Strawberry Shortcake, and more.
Choceur Love Around the World Chocolate
Who doesn't like Valentine's Day chocolates, especially when they come with a delicious filling? Starting on January 14, look for the Love Around the World Chocolate collection at Aldi. It's from the massively popular Choceur brand, priced at $4.99. One version of the chocolates comes with pistachio filling and crunchy pieces, while the second box is a mix of assorted chocolates.
Reggano Valentine's Day Pasta
Cooking is an expression of love, and a home-cooked meal can be the most romantic Valentine's Day gift. If you're planning to cook something special for a loved one come February, secure yourself a bag of heart-shaped pasta at Aldi for $2.49. Available starting in mid-January, this pasta would be the perfect match for our classic penne alla vodka recipe.
Kirkwood Heart Chicken Nuggets
Some days you're whipping up an elaborate romantic meal, other days you're serving chicken nuggets; it's balance. Aldi is famous for having affordable meat and will be selling Canadian chicken nuggets for $6.29 come January 14. Should you actually crave these for Valentine's Day, they are also conveniently heart-shaped.
Mama Cozzi's Thin Crust Pizzas
Two more Mama Cozzi's pizzas are coming to Aldi on January 14, with flavors sure to satisfy meat lovers. One pizza is topped with pit smoked beef brisket, cheddar cheese sauce, caramelized onions, and red bell peppers. The second pizza is topped with grilled chicken, jalapeños, and smoky cheddar ranch sauce. Both have thin crusts and cost $5.99.
Lunch Buddies Crustless Strawberry PB&J Sandwich
If your kiddos keep requesting crustless sandwiches for their lunchbox, they're bound to love these frozen treats that kind of look like Pop-Tarts. The Crustless Lunch Buddies have 8 grams of protein per serving, making them a solid snack. Find them at Aldi on January 21, selling for $3.69 per box with four sandwiches.
Casa Mamita Mini Tacos
Another tasty drop on January 21 will be the mini tacos, selling at $5.99 for a bag with 24 pieces. They're coming in three different flavors: Southwest Veggie, Beef, and Chicken. The veggie tacos are filled with yellow corn, black beans, bell peppers, Monterey Jack cheese, and sweet chipotle sauce. The meaty tacos feature the meat of choice, Monterey Jack cheese, and green tomatillo salsa.
Fremont Fish Market Breaded Crunchy Shrimp
Aldi's lineup of affordable frozen foods is expanding on January 28 with crunchy breaded shrimp that's easily made in the air fryer. It will be available for $5.99 in a refreshing Chili Lime flavor, which you can pair with healthy green rice. The other flavor will be Bavarian Pretzel, ideally served with remoulade sauce.