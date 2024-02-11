Elevate Your Valentine's Day Charcuterie Board With A Salami Rose

Boxes of sweethearts and candy grams were prime Valentine's Day gifts to look forward to as kids, but as adults, we've expanded our range to include treats that are just a little fancier. If you're cooking dinner for date night, a Galentine's celebration, or just a fun evening for yourself, what better way to kick it off than with a themed charcuterie board and a glass of red wine? While sweet treats are certainly welcome on these festive boards, you don't need to jump straight into red candy or chocolate to make yours scream Valentine's Day. Instead, fashion your salami into aesthetically pleasing, yet still delicious, roses.

Salami is ideal here not only because of its vibrant red color but also because it's sturdy enough to morph into a rose that won't fall over at the slightest breeze. And while this shape is cute enough that it may sound difficult to accomplish, it only takes a few minutes and a shot glass (or an egg cup) to whip it up. You don't need to be a master chef — you just need to be able to fold a few slices of meat. Plus, these roses take up enough space that you'll only need a few.