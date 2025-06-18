What Exactly Is Italian Penicillin Soup?

You've likely heard of the rustic Italian wedding soup with adorably tiny meatballs or the classic, vegetable-based minestrone or maybe even ribollita soup, which is the perfect way to use up stale bread. One soup you may not be familiar with, however, is Italian penicillin. Unlike the powerful antibiotic itself or even pungent, veiny blue cheese, there's no actual penicillin or medicine to be found in this soothing soup. But a steaming bowl is sure to provide comfort and nutrition if you're under the weather. S

Sometimes known as pastina soup, pastina in brodo, or Italian nonna soup ("nonna" means "grandmother" in Italian), this dish gets it's name from the idea that the soup will cure your illness, similar to the antibiotic penicillin. And it's one of our favorite comforting dishes from around the globe to eat when you're sick. At first glance, Italian penicillin may seem like a regular take on chicken noodle, but the textures and pasta are very different. Making the dish starts off in about the same way as most — with vegetables like onion, carrots, garlic, and celery simmering in a flavorful broth, usually chicken. If you don't have broth or stock on hand, vegetable or chicken bouillon paste, powder, or cubes are a great way to bring a lot of flavor to the liquid as the vegetables cook. Most recipes call for a few sprigs of hearty herbs like rosemary or thyme to bring more depth of flavor to the broth.