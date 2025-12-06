Aldi Shoppers Call These Store-Brand Chips 'Better Than Lay's'
Having a bag of potato chips at the ready can not only curb snack cravings but also be the easy addition you need to add flavorful crunch to sandwiches, soups, and even pizzas. Bargain-hunting Aldi shoppers looking for tempting treats that won't break the bank have discovered Clancy's chips, and they're not staying silent about it. Equally, impressed netizens are posting their love for the store's chips on social media, even comparing the crispy snack to other brands and pitting the flavor against the beloved Lay's potato chips.
Made simply with just potatoes, oil, and salt, Clancy's potato chips are ready to eat straight out of the package. As one Redditor evocatively described, "They taste like Lays used to in the 90's." As another stated, "These are better than LAYS IMO." Reviewers often comment on the well-balanced flavor too, as these affordably crispy chips offer a finger-licking potato taste that is salty, toasted, and ideal for quick snacking. Determined lovers of potato chips conducted taste tests at home, and eager snackers agree Clancy's are crispy and delicious.
Clancy's potato chips are perfect for budget-friendly snacking
Aldi shoppers are not only gushing about the taste of Clancy's chips and the affordability (a 10 oz. bag will set you back just $1.99), but consumers are also highly enthusiastic about the wide variety of flavor options on offer, from cheesy garlic bread, to baked potato chips, and barbecue. "Haven't bought Lay's since I discovered these," one shopper proudly remarked on YouTube. "That's all I buy. Love those chips," a fan on Facebook concurred. Facebook users also noted that the bags Clancy's are sold in seemingly contain more chips per purchase than other brands. However, some samplers warned that the chips can be too thin to hold heavier dips and toppings.
Though not every shopper is sold on Aldi's snack — some comment on the saltiness of the chips while others simply express a preference for Lay's — enough have extolled their virtues to make the purchase worth it. Clancy's is a private label brand of Aldi stores and produces not only potato chips, but tons of other favorites like pretzels, popcorn, bagel chips, nuts, and dips for snackers to dig into and also use in recipes. When snacks are both tasty and friendly to bank accounts, the possibilities are endless.