Aldi Shoppers Call These Store-Brand Chips 'Better Than Lay's'

Having a bag of potato chips at the ready can not only curb snack cravings but also be the easy addition you need to add flavorful crunch to sandwiches, soups, and even pizzas. Bargain-hunting Aldi shoppers looking for tempting treats that won't break the bank have discovered Clancy's chips, and they're not staying silent about it. Equally, impressed netizens are posting their love for the store's chips on social media, even comparing the crispy snack to other brands and pitting the flavor against the beloved Lay's potato chips.

Made simply with just potatoes, oil, and salt, Clancy's potato chips are ready to eat straight out of the package. As one Redditor evocatively described, "They taste like Lays used to in the 90's." As another stated, "These are better than LAYS IMO." Reviewers often comment on the well-balanced flavor too, as these affordably crispy chips offer a finger-licking potato taste that is salty, toasted, and ideal for quick snacking. Determined lovers of potato chips conducted taste tests at home, and eager snackers agree Clancy's are crispy and delicious.