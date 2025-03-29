9 Popular Baked Snacks, Ranked Worst To Best

The umbrella of salty snack foods expands far and wide — and there is certainly something for everyone underneath it. Whether you are a die-hard Cape Cod kettle chip fan or, like me, prefer chips in the sour cream and onion family, there is guaranteed to be something in the snack aisle for you. You don't even have to worry about missing out on your favorite snack foods if you're trying to adhere to a lower fat and/or calorie diet, as there are a couple of different baked snacks out there just waiting to be added to your cart.

As the name would suggest, these snack foods are baked in an oven, rather than fried, which helps cut down on their greasiness and excess calories. However, you shouldn't have to compromise on flavor if you opt for a baked snack variety over a regular one — which is where my job comes in.

I taste-tested some of the most popular baked snack foods and ranked them from worst to best based on their texture, flavor, and how satisfying they were. Although some of these snacks were quite pleasurable and comparable to their fried counterparts, others fell flat and were sad imitations of the age-old snacks I've come to know and love.