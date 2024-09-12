Potato Chips Are The Underrated Pizza Topping You Shouldn't Overlook

Topping pizza with chips out of a bag may not be the first instinct that comes to mind as you cut up cheesy slices of a pepperoni pie. This is a quick upgrade well worth considering, however, and the culinary move couldn't be easier. Sprinkling salty, savory potato chips over even a basic cheese slice can turn up dials of flavor to offer an unexpected yet delicious pizza packed with texture and taste. Whether you prefer the tempting crunch of Deep River or a bag of classic salty Lay's, your go-to snack is the ticket to sprucing up your next piece of pie.

Draw inspiration from typical pizza-making ingredients to emphasize some of your favorite flavors, like placing barbecue chips on top of a pizza topped with smoked chicken or crinkling salt and vinegar potato chips over a homemade Margherita pizza. With so many different kinds of potato chips available at the supermarket, your pizza slices are in for a whole new treatment.