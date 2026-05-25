11 Aldi Items To Throw On The Grill This Season
With beautiful warm weather, the company of friends and family, and a tempting spread of smoky grilled foods, pretty much everything about spring and summer cookouts is delightful — except for the cost of hosting them. Buying equipment and groceries for the grill can add up before you know it, which is why you ought to check Aldi's shelves before heading to more expensive stores. The discount chain is chock-full of delicious bargains you'll want to nab for the 2026 grilling season.
From fresh meats to plant-based protein and even delicious fish for your grilled seafood recipes, Aldi's top grilling finds this year are low in price yet big on taste. We looked at customer feedback and reviews, as well as Aldi favorites from our own taste tests, to put together a list of the store's best bargains this season. You can rest assured that the following items don't compromise on quality, and with their value and versatility, you can easily build a whole grilling menu around them.
Beyond the typical steaks and chicken, Aldi also offers some unexpected foods you should be grilling, like underrated vegetables and even a dessert. Our picks are sure to liven up your cookout spreads, without burning through your grocery budget like a piece of grilling wood over lit coals.
Black Angus Choice Top Round Steak
To many grill masters, it's not a cookout without steak, and the Black Angus Choice Top Round earned two thumbs up in our taste test of the best steaks from Aldi. Priced at $8.69 per pound, this tender Aldi steak tastes way more expensive than it costs, and the decent thickness of the cut ensures it won't overcook on the grill. Aldi also guarantees that this steak is never frozen, ensuring a fresh taste.
Morningstar Farms Spicy Black Bean Burgers
Too many veggie burgers taste like dry, bland, inferior imitations of a meat patty. Aldi's Morningstar Farms Spicy Black Bean Burgers buck the trend, earning rave reviews from shoppers (including meat eaters) for their awesome taste. Made with brown rice, onions, corn, tomatoes, and green chiles, these patties have plenty of flavor yet aren't too spicy. Grab a four-count box for about $5, and vegetarians and omnivores alike can have delicious, no-compromise burgers at your cookout.
Never Any! Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts
Juicy grilled chicken recipes are another summertime must-have, and you don't have to shell out big bucks for high-quality, antibiotic-free chicken breasts this season. Aldi's Never Any! Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts come from cage-free birds and are never frozen, not to mention they're a bargain at $3.99 per pound. Whether you like your chicken skewered, sauced, smoked, or spicy, this product won't do you wrong.
Earth Grown Extra Firm Organic Tofu
Tofu is not only a stir-fry superstar; it's amazing when charred on the grill with a flavorful sauce or marinade, creating a crispy exterior and tender interior. Aldi's Earth Grown Extra Firm Organic Tofu should be your top choice, as extra firm is the absolute best tofu for grilling, and the price is unbeatable at $1.75 for a 14-ounce block. Try it with your favorite BBQ or teriyaki sauce, or as jerk-marinated grilled tofu.
Parkview Smoked Brats
For deliciously smoky, juicy grilled sausages that are perfect in a bun with sauerkraut or simply served with grainy mustard, grab a pack of Parkview Smoked Brats from Aldi. These hardwood-smoked links are free of added fillers, flavors, or colors, and dozens of shoppers give them top marks for their tastiness and versatility. A six-count pack costs just $2.69, helping you feed a whole crowd on a budget.
Specially Selected Fired Roasted Vegetables Flatbread
Grilled pizza hits the trifecta for a perfect cookout food: delicious, unexpected, and crowd-pleasing. You can add "cheap" and "easy" to that list with the Specially Selected Roasted Vegetables Flatbread, available for $4.39 at Aldi. This cheesy frozen flatbread with a medley of fresh-tasting roasted veggies would turn wonderfully melty and crisp on the grill. Customers love it, but note that it's crust-heavy, so consider dressing it up with extra veggies and sauces.
Park Street Deli Fully Cooked Baby Back Ribs
While nothing compares to ribs cooked from scratch, that's a tall order when you're juggling a full menu of other grilled entrees. Sold for $9.89 per package, Aldi's pre-sauced, fully-cooked Park Street Deli Baby Back Ribs take out all the work. Just grill them over medium heat until they're warmed through and the sauce caramelizes a bit, and you have tender, flavorful, wonderfully sticky ribs that will please even the pickiest diners.
Fremont Fish Market Chipotle Salmon Burgers
For a delectable change of pace from beef burgers, offer your guests some Aldi Fremont Fish Market Chipotle Salmon Burgers made with wild-caught Alaska salmon. These fan-favorite patties cook up tender and juicy with a rich flavor and just a hint of heat. Pair them with a grilled bun, fresh veggies, and a sauce that goes well with fish, like garlic aioli, remoulade, or tartar sauce. A four-count box is priced at $5.99.
Season's Choice Frozen Brussels Sprouts
Out of the many ways to add more flavor to Brussels sprouts, one of the simplest is to grill them until they're smoky, sweet, and delightfully browned. The Season's Choice Brussels Sprouts from Aldi are frozen at peak freshness and ready to be steamed right in the bag, then thrown on the grates for a crisp, charred finish. A 12-ounce bag costs just $1.65, so sprout lovers can grab as many as they like.
Specially Selected Ahi Tuna Steaks
Aldi's Specially Selected Ahi Tuna Steaks are good enough to eat as sashimi, but would also be fantastic on the grill. Aldi shoppers can't get enough of this frozen seafood thanks to its supremely fresh taste and texture, and at 45 cents per ounce or $5.35 per pack, it's leagues less expensive than other ahi products. Cook over high heat for a minute per side to create a seared crust with a rare interior.
Bake Shop All Butter Pound Cake
Throwing baked goods on the grill opens up a world of smoky, sweet treats you've been sorely missing, and grilling store-bought pound cake is an easy start. Aldi's moist, rich Bake Shop All Butter Pound Cake gets great reviews from customers as-is, but it would be ten times better when toasty, caramelized, and grill-marked. Serve the slices with ice cream, fresh fruit, and chocolate or caramel sauce for a fitting end to a night of grilling.