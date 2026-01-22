'It Was The Best Kept Secret' — Aldi Shoppers Can't Get Enough Of This Versatile Frozen Seafood
Aldi may be known for some of the best bargains of any grocery chain, but low prices don't equate to quality products. While you might think the only thing good about Aldi's fish is the cheap price tag, we would beg to differ. Aldi happens to be the best grocery store for reliable tuna steaks on a budget. And Aldi shoppers agree, based on many Reddit reviews. One customer deemed them "the best kept secret." Well, the secret's out as the wild-caught ahi tuna steaks are high-quality and at a price too good to pass up.
While the comments aren't always precisely clear which product they're referring to, it appears they're recommending the Specially Selected Wild Caught Ahi Tuna, which is currently available at Aldi locations, featuring 12 ounces of vacuum-packed, skinless fillets at the low cost of $5.35. Redditors rave about their sushi-grade quality, with one customer saying, "Who would have thought that the Aldi tuna would make really good sashimi?" Another Redditor agreed, proclaiming, "I'm so glad I found their tuna steaks because $5 might get you a couple pieces of sashimi depending on where you go." Suffice it to say, the ahi tuna steaks are an Aldi meat you should definitely buy.
We theorize that the low price of the fillets is a result of being frozen. A longer shelf life benefits Aldi and customers alike, as you can store the filets in your freezer to enjoy over subsequent weeks without worrying about spoilage.
How to use Aldi's frozen tuna steaks, according to customers
The filets may not be ready to cook right out of the freezer, but, according to one Redditor, "If it's vacuum sealed you can just pop it in some water...and it'll thaw out within 30 minutes." This'll give you plenty of time to prep any marinades, sauces, or seasonings you want to pair them with. Once thawed, a Redditor remarks that the steaks only "take ~15 minutes to prepare & tastes as good as restaurant food at less than $5/plate!"
Aldi's website recommends pan searing, baking, or grilling these premium ahi tuna steaks, and we've got plenty of recipes to make the most of these cheap yet high-quality filets. We have a simple seared ahi tuna recipe that packs an aromatic and spicy punch thanks to a soy-based sauce with shallots, ginger, and jalapenos. Plus, pan-searing in a skillet is the best way to get a caramelized crust. Make the tuna crust extra crunchy and textured by making this peppercorn-crusted tuna steak.
Considering its sushi-grade quality, many customers recommend raw dishes. For example, one Redditor said, "I've made poke and tuna tartare with it a few times and it was awesome." We've got a beautifully presented tuna tartare recipe that stacks chunks of tuna over avocado and a thin layer of rice, topping the tower with wasabi-dressed blistered shishito peppers. This ahi tuna poke bowl marinates the steaks in 15 minutes.