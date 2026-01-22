Aldi may be known for some of the best bargains of any grocery chain, but low prices don't equate to quality products. While you might think the only thing good about Aldi's fish is the cheap price tag, we would beg to differ. Aldi happens to be the best grocery store for reliable tuna steaks on a budget. And Aldi shoppers agree, based on many Reddit reviews. One customer deemed them "the best kept secret." Well, the secret's out as the wild-caught ahi tuna steaks are high-quality and at a price too good to pass up.

While the comments aren't always precisely clear which product they're referring to, it appears they're recommending the Specially Selected Wild Caught Ahi Tuna, which is currently available at Aldi locations, featuring 12 ounces of vacuum-packed, skinless fillets at the low cost of $5.35. Redditors rave about their sushi-grade quality, with one customer saying, "Who would have thought that the Aldi tuna would make really good sashimi?" Another Redditor agreed, proclaiming, "I'm so glad I found their tuna steaks because $5 might get you a couple pieces of sashimi depending on where you go." Suffice it to say, the ahi tuna steaks are an Aldi meat you should definitely buy.

We theorize that the low price of the fillets is a result of being frozen. A longer shelf life benefits Aldi and customers alike, as you can store the filets in your freezer to enjoy over subsequent weeks without worrying about spoilage.