25 Grilled Seafood Recipes For Your Next Cookout

With outdoor grilling season upon us, it's the perfect time to start crafting the ultimate cookout menu. Burgers and hot dogs might be a given, but seafood also deserves a starring role in your spread. Fish and shellfish are incredibly versatile, pairing with a variety of bright and bold marinades and toppings, while serving as a lighter alternative to rich, fatty meats. Plus, seafood typically cooks quickly on the grill, making it a fuss-free option too.

Shrimp, salmon, lobster, and various types of white fish all lend themselves especially well to grilling, and there are plenty of mouth-watering recipes to try. This list brings together our top picks, offering everything from simple skewers and salads to stuffed whole fish. Seafood lovers are guaranteed to be impressed, and you might even convert a few skeptics along the way. So, get ready to bring a touch of elegance and heaps of vibrant flavor to your next summer gathering.