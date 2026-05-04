25 Grilled Seafood Recipes For Your Next Cookout
With outdoor grilling season upon us, it's the perfect time to start crafting the ultimate cookout menu. Burgers and hot dogs might be a given, but seafood also deserves a starring role in your spread. Fish and shellfish are incredibly versatile, pairing with a variety of bright and bold marinades and toppings, while serving as a lighter alternative to rich, fatty meats. Plus, seafood typically cooks quickly on the grill, making it a fuss-free option too.
Shrimp, salmon, lobster, and various types of white fish all lend themselves especially well to grilling, and there are plenty of mouth-watering recipes to try. This list brings together our top picks, offering everything from simple skewers and salads to stuffed whole fish. Seafood lovers are guaranteed to be impressed, and you might even convert a few skeptics along the way. So, get ready to bring a touch of elegance and heaps of vibrant flavor to your next summer gathering.
1. Best Grilled Swordfish
It might look like it's come straight from a restaurant kitchen, but this grilled swordfish is wonderfully simple to prep. A lemon, garlic, and herb marinade infuses the steaks with plenty of fresh, zesty flavor, while the accompanying basil and parsley vinaigrette adds an extra layer of aromatic depth. Served with a charred lemon half, the swordfish makes for a sophisticated addition to any cookout menu, pairing beautifully with sides like grilled veggies, fresh salads, and roasted potatoes.
Recipe: Best Grilled Swordfish
2. Easy Grilled Barramundi
This easy grilled barramundi brings all the fresh flavors of the Mediterranean, and you'll only need a handful of ingredients to make it. Olive oil adds richness, and oregano brings a touch of earthy elegance, while the grilling method helps the skin get gloriously crisp. Try serving it up with a generous squeeze of lemon and a side of grilled asparagus, citrusy mixed greens, or hearty quinoa salad.
Recipe: Easy Grilled Barramundi
3. Grilled Tilapia With Quinoa And Avocado Salsa Verde
Bursting with bright, summery flavors, this sweet and spicy grilled tilapia is accompanied by a punchy avocado salsa verde, made with charred jalapeños and tomatillos. Then, there's fluffy quinoa on the side, enhanced with hearty black beans and tangy pineapple. The finished ensemble feels like a complete meal in itself, but you could absolutely serve the three elements separately as part of your spread. The salsa and quinoa would work great alongside plenty of other dishes in this lineup.
4. Cajun Grilled Salmon
If you're a fan of smoky, spicy flavors, this Cajun grilled salmon is sure to go down a treat. It boasts a rich, savory profile, while still being versatile enough to pair with other cookout classics like creamy salads and crunchy slaws. Once grilled, the spiced fish comes out flaky, succulent, and ready to be brightened with a final squeeze of citrus and scattering of fresh herbs.
Recipe: Cajun Grilled Salmon
5. Grilled Salmon, Watercress, And Pea Salad
Grilled fish makes an excellent addition to a fresh, summery salad, and here, salmon, watercress, peas, and baby potatoes build a well-rounded mix of flavors and textures. To let its delicate flavors shine, the fish is simply seasoned, while the salad mixture gets its richness and brightness from a creamy lemon-mustard dressing. Served warm or cold, it's a satisfying pick that works great as a shareable centerpiece.
6. Garlic And Honey-Glazed Salmon Kebabs
This dish is a fun, crowd-pleasing way to prep fish for grilling by threading cubed fillets onto skewers, especially when you throw some colorful veggies into the mix too. The recipe features flaky salmon, bell peppers, and aromatic onion, all grilled in convenient kebab format. The kebabs are glazed with a garlicky honey-lemon butter and taste just as fantastic as they look. They're sure to disappear fast.
7. Curried Grilled Lobster
If you want to go the extra mile for your guests, consider adding this deliciously aromatic grilled lobster to your cookout menu. Blanched then grilled until charred yet succulent, the lobster is served with a zesty homemade lime pickle and a buttery curry sauce. It's a moreish medley of Indian-inspired flavors that work incredibly well with the delicate sweetness of the shellfish and complement a whole host of other spicy, savory sides.
Recipe: Curried Grilled Lobster
8. Spicy Grilled Squid Salad
Squid is another great choice for grilling, cooking fast, and offering a mild, subtly sweet taste. It pairs particularly well with Asian-inspired flavors, as this salad perfectly demonstrates. The squid is marinated with garlic before its brief char on the grill, then tossed with lime juice and served with an array of fresh, crunchy ingredients. It's a refreshing, wholesome blend that feels a little fancy too, despite coming together with minimal effort.
Recipe: Spicy Grilled Squid Salad
9. Sweet And Spicy Grilled Shrimp
No seafood spread would be complete without a heaping plate of juicy grilled shrimp, and this recipe won't disappoint. The shrimp are marinated and glazed in a sweet and spicy chili garlic sauce mixture, giving them a mouthwateringly sticky coating that pairs beautifully with a sprinkle of fresh cilantro. Make a big batch and serve them with all of your favorite sides, like cilantro-lime rice, pasta salad, or a tangy slaw.
Recipe: Sweet And Spicy Grilled Shrimp
10. Grilled Shrimp With Charred Corn And Mango Salsa
For grilled shrimp with a Mexican-inspired twist, why not whip up a charred corn and mango salsa to spoon over the top? In this flavor-packed recipe, a garlicky chili-lime marinade gives the skewered shrimp a distinct spicy edge, while the cilantro and lime-infused salsa continues the bright flavors, packing a welcomed dose of color and crunch into every bite.
11. Souvlaki-Style Grilled Shrimp
Souvlaki is traditionally made with chicken, pork, or lamb, but those herby, Greek-inspired flavors are also a fitting match for shrimp. This recipe sees the shellfish marinated with an irresistible medley of garlicky, spicy, and citrusy ingredients, adding freshness and savory depth in equal measure. Serve the grilled shrimp as they are, or toss them into salads, tacos, or rice bowls for an extra hit of protein and bright, aromatic flavor.
Recipe: Souvlaki-Style Grilled Shrimp
12. Copycat Texas Roadhouse Grilled Shrimp
Bring the comforting flavors of the steakhouse favorite to your own kitchen with this easy copycat Texas Roadhouse grilled shrimp. Just like in the original version, the homemade marinade injects heaps of spicy, herby, and garlicky flavor, providing just the right amount of warmth and citrusy zing. We opt for whole jumbo shrimp for maximum meatiness, and finish with a sprinkle of finely chopped parsley to further boost the visual appeal.
13. Grilled Summer Shrimp Salad
This delightfully crunchy and creamy shrimp salad brings all of the summer vibes. Here, lemon- and garlic-marinated shrimp serve as a vibrant, protein-packed topping for the colorful medley of salad veggies, adding heartiness and a delicate sweetness to the refreshing base. The tangy garlic mayo dressing ties everything together, and the resulting salad is ideal for balancing the heaviness of grilled meats and carb-based sides.
Recipe: Grilled Summer Shrimp Salad
14. Grilled Shrimp Po-Boy Sandwich
If you fancy turning grilled shrimp into a hearty, handheld complete meal, give this full-loaded po-boy sandwich a try. The shrimp is marinated with spicy, smoky seasonings before grilling, then stuffed into a pillowy-crisp hoagie roll with a zingy jalapeño slaw and other colorful additions. It's a totally moreish blend of bold, Southern flavors, and there's heaps of satisfying textural contrast in there too.
Recipe: Grilled Shrimp Po-Boy Sandwich
15. Grilled Honey Walnut Shrimp
Honey and walnuts might sound like unconventional flavor pairings for shrimp, but together they make a surprisingly delicious match for the seafood's delicate, briny profile. The candied walnut pieces add a decadent caramelized crunch, while the honey-infused condensed milk dressing coats the skewered, grilled shrimp in a layer of sweet, creamy richness. These go great with garlicky noodles, sticky rice, or a crunchy Asian-style cucumber salad.
Recipe: Grilled Honey Walnut Shrimp
16. Shrimp And Chorizo Skewers With Lime Aioli
Can't decide between meat or seafood? With these spicy skewers, you can have the best of both in every bite. The succulent shrimp gets livened up with spice and citrus, and those punchy flavors tie in brilliantly with the smoky chorizo and sweet, aromatic onion. To layer in even more rich, savory goodness, we finish with a luscious drizzle of homemade lime aioli, and the results are undeniably elegant.
17. Easy Grilled Orange Roughy
Orange roughy is another standout in the white fish realm, boasting a mild flavor and firm, moist flesh that holds up well to grilling. To bring out the best of this fish, we love enhancing the fillets with a drizzle of olive oil and a sprinkle of lemon zest and dill. This touch of herby brightness helps the tender roughy shine, keeping things light, fragrant, and wonderfully versatile. Served alongside charred lemon slices and summery sides, this one makes for an elegant addition to any outdoor feast.
Recipe: Easy Grilled Orange Roughy
18. Easy Grilled Whole Tilapia
Grilling a fish whole doesn't have to be intimidating. Skipping the filleting is an amazing way to lock in flavor and moisture, while achieving an impressive presentation, too, and this recipe makes the process simple. Seasoned and stuffed with lemon and dill, the grilled fish ends up gloriously crispy on the outside, yet tender and juicy in the middle. Every flaky morsel is infused with bright, citrusy, herby deliciousness.
Recipe: Easy Grilled Whole Tilapia
19. Old Bay Grilled Cod
Seafood and Old Bay seasoning are a match made in heaven, and the beloved spice mix really amps up the savory complexity in this easy grilled cod dish. We sprinkle the blend over the fillets before grilling, then finish the fish with a vibrant, herbaceous sauce, featuring peppery parsley, aromatic garlic, and zesty lemon. This gorgeous green topping fits right in with the salty, spicy notes of the Old Bay, yielding a beautifully balanced bite.
Recipe: Old Bay Grilled Cod
20. Bobby Flay's Grilled Halibut Recipe With A Twist
Sweet, tangy orange, anise-like tarragon, and crisp white wine come together effortlessly in this Bobby Flay-inspired grilled halibut recipe. This thoughtful medley of ingredients is whisked up into a marinade and gently infuses the halibut's flaky flesh with the perfect balance of sweetness and acidity. Then, after less than 10 minutes of grilling, you'll have a restaurant-quality dish that's brimming with bright, aromatic flavor.
21. Easy Grilled Salmon
This fuss-free grilled salmon recipe includes a brining step, which keeps the fish perfectly moist and tender. And, rather than cooking the salmon directly on the grill grates, we wrap it in foil with a generous drizzle of lemon, garlic, and parsley butter, plus some extra fresh lemon slices. This technique yields an exceptional depth of flavor and a melt-in-the-mouth texture that truly sets the dish apart. Try sprucing up the juicy grilled fillets with a spoonful of fresh salsa.
Recipe: Easy Grilled Salmon
22. Spicy Grilled Shrimp
This grilled shrimp is marinated in a carefully crafted blend of spicy, savory seasonings and loaded with comforting warmth and umami depth. It takes mere minutes to cook on the grates, and tastes best served fresh with a generous sprinkle of parsley. We love serving this dish with extra chili garlic sauce on the side, but you could absolutely sub in other dips like sweet chili sauce, sriracha mayo, or a citrusy aioli.
Recipe: Spicy Grilled Shrimp
23. Grilled Chilean Sea Bass With Garlic Butter
Grilled Chilean sea bass is an undeniably sophisticated pick for a summer cookout, and the fish serves as a versatile base for enhancing with zesty, savory flavors. The seasonings and crispy skin are already a standout, but to take things to the next level, we add a rich, herby topping too. The flavor-packed sauce elevates the sea bass to no end, lifting everything with its briny, citrusy notes while also boosting the presentation.
24. Grilled Shrimp Tacos With Avocado-Corn Salsa
Tacos are the ultimate crowd-pleaser, and spicy grilled shrimp is an exceptional filling for the soft tortillas. Here, we coat the shrimp in a blend of savory seasonings before they're grilled, and whip up a creamy, crunchy avocado-corn salsa to dollop on top. The resulting tacos are full of warmth and zestiness, but you could totally throw in any extras that take your fancy. Think pickled red onions, fresh cilantro, or crumbled cotija cheese.
25. 5-Ingredient Grilled Salmon
Made with a handful of simple ingredients, this hassle-free salmon dish offers sweetness, tanginess, and aromatic depth in every flaky forkful. The honey-mustard topping creates a well-rounded coating for the fish, infusing the tender flesh with vibrant flavor without overpowering its natural richness. Once cooked, the charred salmon is versatile enough to enjoy with a wide range of sides, from creamy mashed potatoes to sauteed greens and roasted root veggies.
Recipe: 5-Ingredient Grilled Salmon
Static Media owns and operates Tasting Table, Mashed, Food Republic, The Daily Meal, and Chowhound.