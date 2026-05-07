8 Store-Bought Pizza Rolls, Ranked Worst To Best

As Americans, we simply can't get enough pizza. The average American eats eight slices a month, per data gathered by Pizza Hut, and on any given day, 11% of us eat it, per 2024 USDA data. We just love those saucy topping-covered rounds. But we may just love them even more when they're shrunk down and wrapped into poppable bites.

No one can resist a pizza roll. I can hardly even wait two minutes after they've been pulled from the oven to dig in. That's exactly why pizza rolls are just as synonymous with burnt tongues as they are with after-school comfort food snacking. There's just something about that golden, crispy shell and gooey, lava-like filling that makes them impossible to pass up. Many of us are familiar with the Totino's brand of them. The brand is credited with the inventing pizza rolls — back when it was known as Jeno's Pizza Rolls — and it still stands as the category's most well-known player. However, that doesn't mean that other brands haven't caught on and spun up their own version of the iconic bite-sized snacks.

From private-label store brands to better-for-you options, there are plenty of pizza rolls on the shelf, and I recently gave several of them a try. I assessed the crunchiness of their breading, the filling-to-crust ratio, and ingredients to rank them from worst to best – most curious to see where Totino's, the so-called "king of pizza rolls," really lands in the order.