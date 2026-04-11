How Much Pizza The Average American Eats Every Month

Americans love pizza. We love it so much we gave it its own special day — February 9 is National Pizza Day. Of course, one day isn't enough time to celebrate one of our favorite foods, so we also deemed October National Pizza Month. But who are we kidding? Americans celebrate pizza every day. And just in restaurant pizza alone, industry estimates suggest we gobble down something like three billion pizzas each year.

Pizza has been growing in popularity since the first pizza shop opened in the U.S. in 1905. Pizza Hut ran the numbers not too long ago, and on average, found that we each eat pizza around three times a month, which works out to about eight slices per person. It also found that 28% of people would give up alcohol for a year for the promise of free pizza every day.

And why not? Pizza offers such a large selection of options to choose from. You've got different crusts (with thin being the most popular over thick or stuffed crust), styles (New York has that cinched with Chicago coming in second), sauces (marinara, BBQ, ranch ... we like them all), and so many toppings (pepperoni is most likely to be picked) available to meet every individual need. It's easy, comforting, and most of all, yummy. It's really no wonder we are the country that consumes the most.