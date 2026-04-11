How Much Pizza The Average American Eats Every Month
Americans love pizza. We love it so much we gave it its own special day — February 9 is National Pizza Day. Of course, one day isn't enough time to celebrate one of our favorite foods, so we also deemed October National Pizza Month. But who are we kidding? Americans celebrate pizza every day. And just in restaurant pizza alone, industry estimates suggest we gobble down something like three billion pizzas each year.
Pizza has been growing in popularity since the first pizza shop opened in the U.S. in 1905. Pizza Hut ran the numbers not too long ago, and on average, found that we each eat pizza around three times a month, which works out to about eight slices per person. It also found that 28% of people would give up alcohol for a year for the promise of free pizza every day.
And why not? Pizza offers such a large selection of options to choose from. You've got different crusts (with thin being the most popular over thick or stuffed crust), styles (New York has that cinched with Chicago coming in second), sauces (marinara, BBQ, ranch ... we like them all), and so many toppings (pepperoni is most likely to be picked) available to meet every individual need. It's easy, comforting, and most of all, yummy. It's really no wonder we are the country that consumes the most.
Find a slice of pizza heaven every day
With gluten-free and keto-friendly options available, like cauliflower crust, pizza has become something almost every person can enjoy and does. Wisconsin, Minnesota, South Dakota, and New York populations are enjoying it the most, with these states averaging a whole pie consumption each month. And Friday is the day of the week we prefer to eat it.
Your local supermarket is likely to offer you the most options with fresh store-bought doughs, take-and-bake from the deli, premade crusts in dry goods, a freezer aisle full of possibilities, and just about any topping you can think of. Making pizza at home has never been easier. And while you can definitely enjoy good pizza that way, you're going to get the best taste from a place that has a proper pizza oven. With pizza oven temps reaching heights our home ovens just can't, eating out provides the best-cooked crust you can find.
Of course, when it comes to pizza, the majority of people just aren't that picky. Almost half of the people surveyed by Pizza Hut said they would try the controversial pineapple on pizza. And 10% of those questioned said they wouldn't discount trying any topping choices. So, toss it, sauce it, and throw on some cheese. If it's pizza for dinner, most of us will happily saddle up to the table.