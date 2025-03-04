The Frozen Snack That You Should Skip At Costco, According To Reddit
Costco is one of the most popular warehouse club stores, with a viral following for many of its food court items and the hundreds of products under its proprietary Kirkland brand. We've done our due diligence on many Kirkland foods, ranking sweet snacks and frozen meals or finding the famous brand behind Costco's premium cognac. But Costco's list of products is so vast and diverse that they can't all be hits. Costco customers have taken to Reddit to complain about one particular frozen snack that should be skipped at the store: Bellisio pizza rolls.
A recent Reddit post complained that the Bellisio pepperoni frozen pizza snack rolls had "next to no filling in every single one" providing visual proof with a cross section of the almost empty roll. The following thread of responses affirms a general consensus of discontent with this particular brand of frozen pizza rolls. Some responders called the rolls too "bready" while others said that "the only thing these [pizza rolls] are filled with is a little sauce." While Bellisio isn't a Costco brand, these frozen pizza rolls appear to be offered exclusively at Costco and Sam's Club. The Reddit thread was as full of praise for Totino's pizza rolls as it was of complaints about Bellisio, however. So, you can leave the Bellisio bag in the freezer and choose Totino's instead. Even if you're not a Costco member, you can order Totino's online.
Skip frozen pizza rolls and make your own
Just because Belissio frozen pizza rolls should stay out of your shopping cart doesn't mean that you can't use other Costco products to make your own pizza rolls. DIY pizza rolls are quick and easy to make and more delicious than their frozen counterparts. And the best part is that you can stuff them as full as you like.
Instead of making the dough for pizza rolls from scratch, you can use store-bought pizza dough. Just top it with sauce and cheese, roll it up and slice it into inch-thick pizza roll pinwheels. For a thinner crust, use tortillas to make the ultimate homemade pizza rolls by layering toppings and sauces inside a large tortilla and rolling it up burrito-style. You can crisp up the exterior in the air fryer or on a griddle, then you can cut the giant pizza burrito into quarters.
Another store-bought starter for DIY pizza rolls is eggroll or wonton wrappers. You can employ the same assembly as you would with the tortillas, but the wonton wrappers crisp and bubble up even more with the help of an egg-wash coating. As for the fillings, shredded cheese, cured meats, and your pick of one of the many store-bought pizza sauce brands are all premade ingredients that you can use right out of their packaging.