The Frozen Snack That You Should Skip At Costco, According To Reddit

Costco is one of the most popular warehouse club stores, with a viral following for many of its food court items and the hundreds of products under its proprietary Kirkland brand. We've done our due diligence on many Kirkland foods, ranking sweet snacks and frozen meals or finding the famous brand behind Costco's premium cognac. But Costco's list of products is so vast and diverse that they can't all be hits. Costco customers have taken to Reddit to complain about one particular frozen snack that should be skipped at the store: Bellisio pizza rolls.

A recent Reddit post complained that the Bellisio pepperoni frozen pizza snack rolls had "next to no filling in every single one" providing visual proof with a cross section of the almost empty roll. The following thread of responses affirms a general consensus of discontent with this particular brand of frozen pizza rolls. Some responders called the rolls too "bready" while others said that "the only thing these [pizza rolls] are filled with is a little sauce." While Bellisio isn't a Costco brand, these frozen pizza rolls appear to be offered exclusively at Costco and Sam's Club. The Reddit thread was as full of praise for Totino's pizza rolls as it was of complaints about Bellisio, however. So, you can leave the Bellisio bag in the freezer and choose Totino's instead. Even if you're not a Costco member, you can order Totino's online.