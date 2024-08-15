How To Use Tortillas To Make The Ultimate Homemade Pizza Rolls
Pizza rolls are about as ingrained in American society as they were in my own family growing up. It's not hard to see why: The microwavable or oven-bound rolls are a quick, bite-sized way to enjoy pizza, and are perfect for sporting events and daily snacking. If you want a new way to experience pizza rolls, crafting your own can be quite rewarding. And the secret to making the ultimate homemade pizza rolls? Tortillas.
This method to make DIY pizza rolls is so easy it's a wonder more people don't make use of it. First, warm a tortilla in the microwave for about 20 to 30 seconds, then coat it in all the pizza basics, like marinara, shredded cheese, and spices like basil and garlic powder. This being done, you can roll up the tortilla like you would a burrito, tucking in the ends. Cook these (with the tortilla seam facing down to avoid spillage) in an air fryer for a little over five minutes, or until it starts to crisp. You can also use the broiler in your oven if you don't already have an air fryer. Remove the pizza logs using a serrated knife, and cut them into fourths. With that, you've got a simple, efficient way to put your fingerprint on the iconic pizza roll.
Ways to customize homemade tortilla pizza rolls
Now here's where the fun begins. Though store-bought pizza sauce will be the easiest route, you can also make your own to add a new dimension to these rolls. With only a few ingredients, this easy tomato sauce recipe is a multi-purpose jumping-off point — you can use it in your pizza rolls and play around with it when making your dipping sauce. Thin pepperoni will easily work with this format as well for those who want a heartier bite, and you can easily experiment with your cheese mix and spices as well. And no pizza would be complete without a certain side, so use this recipe to execute the perfect side of buttermilk ranch.
If plain old cheese and pepperoni don't quite appeal to your elevated tastes, you can borrow any number of topping schemes from other recipes for your homemade pizza rolls. Take a look at this triple cheese and caramelized onion pizza recipe for inspiration, or this Italian sausage and sweet potato pizza. These tortilla rolls are truly your oyster: Fill them with red sauce lentils for a meat substitute, zucchini for a light touch, or chili crisp for a kick. With these tortilla pizza rolls, there are no wrong answers.