How To Use Tortillas To Make The Ultimate Homemade Pizza Rolls

Pizza rolls are about as ingrained in American society as they were in my own family growing up. It's not hard to see why: The microwavable or oven-bound rolls are a quick, bite-sized way to enjoy pizza, and are perfect for sporting events and daily snacking. If you want a new way to experience pizza rolls, crafting your own can be quite rewarding. And the secret to making the ultimate homemade pizza rolls? Tortillas.

This method to make DIY pizza rolls is so easy it's a wonder more people don't make use of it. First, warm a tortilla in the microwave for about 20 to 30 seconds, then coat it in all the pizza basics, like marinara, shredded cheese, and spices like basil and garlic powder. This being done, you can roll up the tortilla like you would a burrito, tucking in the ends. Cook these (with the tortilla seam facing down to avoid spillage) in an air fryer for a little over five minutes, or until it starts to crisp. You can also use the broiler in your oven if you don't already have an air fryer. Remove the pizza logs using a serrated knife, and cut them into fourths. With that, you've got a simple, efficient way to put your fingerprint on the iconic pizza roll.