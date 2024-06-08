Triple Cheese French Onion Flatbread Recipe

Flatbread isn't your standard pizza. Usually lighter in toppings and ovular in shape, flatbreads are like pizza's fancy cousin. As the name implies, because most flatbread recipes don't call for yeast the crust is completely flat. Without the yeast, the crust crisps like a cracker, leaving only a hint of the doughy, chewy quality we know in pizza. The blueprint from there is generally the same: A little bit of sauce, some cheese, a collection of toppings, and maybe a hint of seasoning. We've come to expect certain standard toppings for pizza, but flatbread is less hampered by expectations, so you can experiment with different combinations of flavor.

And there's no better way to emphasize that than with the sophisticated flavors of French onion soup. Sweet, deeply caramelized onions sit on top of melted mozzarella, Gruyère, and Parmesan, replicating the flavors of the iconic French dish. A perfect balance between crunchy and gooey, this 3-cheese flatbread created with recipe developer Michelle McGlinn is the perfect excuse to bring some elegance to pizza night.