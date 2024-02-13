Use Store-Bought Pizza Dough To Craft Your Own Savory Roll Ups

One of the biggest perks of making your own pizza rolls is that you get to decide exactly which pizza toppings you want inside of your rolls. Of course, you could always go the simplest route with just pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese, which is guaranteed to be delicious. You could elevate this option by adding multiple cheeses — perhaps pairing mozzarella with Gruyere and Parmesan — as well as adding an herb, such as basil or oregano. The next most straightforward idea is pepperoni — you really can't go wrong with a pizza roll filled with just pepperoni, cheese, and sauce. Both of these options will certainly remind you of the childhood snack. If you're not a pepperoni fan, you can easily swap it out for prosciutto or turkey.

Or, you could opt for toppings often found on pizzas, but not necessarily inside of pizza rolls. Maybe you're craving some pizza rolls with a helping of veggies inside — you could dice up bell pepper and onion, or throw in some spinach and maybe even diced up artichoke hearts.

Another idea is to ditch the traditional red sauce and make your own creamy white pizza sauce (or use a store-bought version) for a new spin on the pizza roll. The white sauce will also pair well with just about any topping of your choosing. Speaking of unexpected sauces, how about utilizing barbecue sauce for a BBQ chicken pizza roll up? When you make them at home, the choice is all yours.