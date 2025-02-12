Make Easy DIY Pizza Rolls With A Store-Bought Starter
Pizza roll ups are the ultimate hand-held snack. Crunchy on the outside and oozing with melted cheese on the inside, they're the perfect comfort food to bring to a party, feed hungry kids, or whip up whenever a craving hits. The best part? Pizza rolls are incredibly easy to make at home, especially if you replace the dough with a store-bought starter.
Wonton or egg roll wrappers work wonderfully, giving the rolls a crispy exterior similar to the store-bought pizza pockets many of us grew up with. You can stuff them with any cheese and toppings you like, and once you have the technique down, it's a fun activity to get the kids involved with.
All you need is the wrappers, an egg, some flavorful pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, and any other fillings you desire. The rolls can be cooked in the oven, air fryer, or deep fried for that extra crunch. If you're using the oven, preheat it to about 375 degrees Fahrenheit so it's ready to go when the rolls are assembled.
Personalized pizzas
It's best to mix the cheese and any toppings into the sauce to ensure everything is evenly distributed inside the roll, but you can layer the ingredients too. Chop up any larger ingredients (like pepperoni or veggies) so they fit easily inside. Once the filling is ready, lay out your wrappers on a flat surface.
Spoon a small dollop of the filling on the bottom of the wrapper, leaving some space at the edges. Brush the sides lightly with beaten egg to help seal everything together. Fold the sides inward, then start rolling the wrapper up tightly from the bottom to the top as if you are rolling a burrito. Repeat until all the wrappers and filling are used up.
If you're deep frying the rolls, heat a neutral-tasting oil to about 350 degrees Fahrenheit and cook them for about three minutes, or until golden brown. Drain the rolls on a paper towel-lined plate after removing them from the oil. To bake the rolls instead, simply place them in the preheated oven for about 30 minutes, or air fry them at a similar temperature for about six to eight minutes, shaking halfway through.
You can experiment with different sauces, like a creamy white pizza sauce or garlic butter, or add extra toppings like mushrooms, peppers, or even a sprinkle of chili flakes for a little kick. Just make sure to serve the rolls with extra sauce on the side for dipping!