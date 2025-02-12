Make Easy DIY Pizza Rolls With A Store-Bought Starter

Pizza roll ups are the ultimate hand-held snack. Crunchy on the outside and oozing with melted cheese on the inside, they're the perfect comfort food to bring to a party, feed hungry kids, or whip up whenever a craving hits. The best part? Pizza rolls are incredibly easy to make at home, especially if you replace the dough with a store-bought starter.

Wonton or egg roll wrappers work wonderfully, giving the rolls a crispy exterior similar to the store-bought pizza pockets many of us grew up with. You can stuff them with any cheese and toppings you like, and once you have the technique down, it's a fun activity to get the kids involved with.

All you need is the wrappers, an egg, some flavorful pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, and any other fillings you desire. The rolls can be cooked in the oven, air fryer, or deep fried for that extra crunch. If you're using the oven, preheat it to about 375 degrees Fahrenheit so it's ready to go when the rolls are assembled.