The Nostalgic Walmart-Brand Frozen Snack That Shoppers Avoid

Reddit isn't the judge, jury, and executioner when it comes to product reviews, so we also checked out the Walmart product page to see what customers thought about these rolls. It turns out that the responses are varied, with some customers claiming that Great Value rolls are better than name-brand, while others say they wouldn't buy them again. One person shared photos of the inside of the pepperoni rolls, which lacked any filling at all, on the review page. "The filling was essentially non existent. The filling that was [there] tasted like a cheap sauce and cheese," said another Walmart shopper. "These are supposed to be pizza rolls? They taste so bad I threw them away after eating just a couple," said another. Folks who liked them said they're popular among kids and, as their branding suggests, a good value.

The reviews about the Great Value Combo Pizza Snack Rolls are also all over the map. One person who liked them said, "The best pizza rolls we've eaten. They're nice and crispy and the taste is great," while others reported having very little filling in theirs (we're sensing a common theme here). "Quality control was sadly lacking. If the puffy pizza rolls had any filling at all it was [extremely] minimal. A teensy, tiny diced pepperoni block with or without sauce. I gave it [one star] because it was the lowest I could go," one disgruntled shopper said. Even if you dress up your pizza rolls and give them the gourmet treatment, it's like putting lipstick on a pig.