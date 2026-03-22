7 Walmart-Brand Groceries To Avoid, According To Shoppers

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Who hasn't stood in a grocery store aisle comparing ingredients and prices, debating whether it's worth shelling out the extra bucks for a name brand item? Sometimes, when the product is familiar or has emotional significance, the answer might come easily. If you've bought Charmin toilet paper all your life, for example, it might be difficult switching over to a cheaper, private-label brand of questionable quality.

Walmart has several in-house brands, with two of the largest grocery brands being Great Value and Bettergoods. The latter is a relatively new addition and specializes in higher-end food items, which is perhaps why its products appear to receive fewer customer complaints than Great Value's. Either way, according to shoppers, several products sold under each of these brands are best left on the shelves.

Below, you'll find some of the most notoriously bad store-brand items at Walmart. Because customer product ratings on Walmart's website are generally skewed high (4.5 stars and above), they weren't used as the main benchmark. Instead, this list was curated primarily using customer feedback shared on third-party websites like Reddit and Facebook. You can find more information on methodology at the end of this article.