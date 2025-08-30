Walmart's Bettergoods Vs Great Value Brands, Explained

The bettergoods and Great Value lines do not share many duplicate products. However, there are a few items that fit the bill and therefore act as a good measure of the typical price difference between the two brands. For example, the bettergoods marinara sauce costs nearly $0.28 per ounce, while the Great Value version is only around $0.08 per ounce. Meanwhile, despite containing similar base ingredients like enriched flour, yeast, and vital wheat gluten, bettergoods everything bagels cost about $0.68 per bagel, while the Great Value cinnamon raisin bagels are nearly half the price at $0.36 per bagel.

Some of these price differences can be attributed to name value; bettergoods is a trendier line, while Great Value is meant to be more economical (sometimes at the expense of product quality). However, Great Value products may also be less expensive due to the ingredients used and how they have been sourced. Fair Trade Certified cocoa beans, for example, are used in bettergoods chocolate bars, but not in their Great Value counterparts.

While Great Value bars are Rainforest Alliance Certified, this standard does not require a minimum price guarantee for farmers or premiums to support local communities and organic farming practices. Fair trade cocoa beans will typically demand a higher price than non-certified beans, and this trickles down to the pricing of the final product. So when it comes to picking a brand, don't just base your decision on flavor and money; take ethics into account, as well.