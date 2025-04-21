14 Fruit Snack Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

There's no shortage of snacks to choose from at the grocery store. As someone who has spent a little too much time in the snack aisle over the years, I can say that most of the options lean savory — except for fruit snacks, of course.

And no, I'm not talking about gummy bears or candy. I'm talking about those individually-packaged, delectable fruity morsels that are found with the other kids' lunchbox staples. I'll admit that I'm not the biggest fan of fruit snacks as a whole; I'd much rather opt for something salty. However, I couldn't help but notice that the fruit snack selection has expanded so much in recent years to include everything from nostalgic Gushers to newfangled tropical and organic varieties. I wanted to see which ones were actually worth buying.

I put several brands to the test and ranked them from worst to best, based on factors like taste and texture. While they are and will always be hyper-processed sweet "candies," I wanted to find a brand that offered a flavor and texture that could appeal to snackers of all ages.