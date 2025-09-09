15 Store-Bought Chicken Noodle Soups, Ranked

If you've got a hankering for chicken noodle soup and homemade isn't an option, you'll find plenty of options at the grocery store. In fact, the number of chicken noodle soup varieties is staggering, and almost overwhelming. It seems every company has a hand in the pot, from time-honored brands of yesteryear to companies better known for other foodstuffs (think San Marzano tomatoes and Mexican taco kits). Of course, chicken noodle is among the most purchased soups in the U.S., so it's no surprise everyone wants skin in the game.

Now, it can be tempting to stick with brands you know when it comes to soup. It's easier to buy the same chicken noodle product you've been eating since you were a kid, after all. But whether you find your favorite soup particularly delicious or are afraid of the unknown, you could be missing out, as there are some delectable options only a spoonful away.

Since I've eaten my fair share of chicken noodle soup in over 25 years as a food writer, I decided to try — then rank — 15 popular options available at the store. I judged each soup based on flavor, quality of the ingredients, and overall consistency. I also aimed to answer certain questions, like was a product akin to homemade chicken noodle soup, or was it crammed with meat, noodles, and vegetables? With that in mind, keep reading to see the winners and losers among these store-bought chicken noodle soups.