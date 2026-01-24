Give Your Totino's Pizza Rolls This 3-Ingredient Gourmet Makeover

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While Totino's began dominating the frozen pizza market with standard frozen pizzas, the reason Totino's remains as popular as ever today is due to its invention of pizza rolls. These bite-sized pockets of crispy pizza dough surround gooey, hot cheese, tangy tomato sauce, and chewy bits of pepperoni. While these morsels are the perfect standalone snack, Parmesan, garlic butter, and honey are three ingredients that'll transform pizza rolls into gourmet hors d'oeuvres for your next Super Bowl party, cocktail hour, or game night.

The salty nuttiness of the Parmesan, aromatic richness of the garlic butter, and sweetness of the honey are a complex trifecta of flavors to complement the savoriness of the rolls. Considering all three ingredients are popular additions to most types of pizza, it's only logical that combining them into a coating for pizza rolls will be delicious. And the execution couldn't be simpler. While your pizza rolls crisp up in the air fryer, toaster oven, or oven, heat a non-stick skillet over medium heat, adding a few thick pats of butter. When the butter has melted and is beginning to bubble, add minced garlic and a pinch of salt. Once the garlic has become fragrant, toss the pizza rolls into the skillet, stirring or agitating to coat. The garlic butter will help the Parmesan that you sprinkle over the pizza rolls adhere. Drizzle a tablespoon or two of honey over the Parmesan and garlic-crusted pizza rolls, tossing to coat.