Give Your Totino's Pizza Rolls This 3-Ingredient Gourmet Makeover
While Totino's began dominating the frozen pizza market with standard frozen pizzas, the reason Totino's remains as popular as ever today is due to its invention of pizza rolls. These bite-sized pockets of crispy pizza dough surround gooey, hot cheese, tangy tomato sauce, and chewy bits of pepperoni. While these morsels are the perfect standalone snack, Parmesan, garlic butter, and honey are three ingredients that'll transform pizza rolls into gourmet hors d'oeuvres for your next Super Bowl party, cocktail hour, or game night.
The salty nuttiness of the Parmesan, aromatic richness of the garlic butter, and sweetness of the honey are a complex trifecta of flavors to complement the savoriness of the rolls. Considering all three ingredients are popular additions to most types of pizza, it's only logical that combining them into a coating for pizza rolls will be delicious. And the execution couldn't be simpler. While your pizza rolls crisp up in the air fryer, toaster oven, or oven, heat a non-stick skillet over medium heat, adding a few thick pats of butter. When the butter has melted and is beginning to bubble, add minced garlic and a pinch of salt. Once the garlic has become fragrant, toss the pizza rolls into the skillet, stirring or agitating to coat. The garlic butter will help the Parmesan that you sprinkle over the pizza rolls adhere. Drizzle a tablespoon or two of honey over the Parmesan and garlic-crusted pizza rolls, tossing to coat.
More coating combinations to elevate pizza rolls
Garlic, butter, and Parmesan are three ingredients we've previously recommended for an appetizer-worthy twist on DIY pizza rolls. But honey brings a uniquely sweet element and sophisticated complexity. While you can make pizza rolls at home with store-bought starters like tortillas and wonton wrappers, it's more convenient to keep some boxes of Totinos in the freezer. Be warned that other brands have tried and failed to create generic versions of pizza rolls – we're looking at you, Costco. Totino's reigns supreme and offers different flavors to choose from. Celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern complains about pizza rolls bursting in the oven, but you can avoid this by poking small holes in the rolls before baking them.
Whichever flavor suits your fancy, you can make ingredient swaps for a more diverse array of gourmet coatings. For instance, you can swap Parmesan for a packet of ranch seasoning for a zingy, herbaceous flavor. Spice things up by adding red pepper flakes to the garlic butter or sprinkling it on with the Parmesan. Another spicy swap would be to replace regular honey with hot honey. We've sampled and ranked an array of hot honey brands to help you choose the best product. If you want a more Italian profile, swap butter for extra virgin olive oil and add a handful of dried oregano, coarse black pepper, and basil to the Parmesan. If you're out of Parmesan, pecorino romano is a great cheese swap.