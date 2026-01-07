Give Your Pizza Rolls An Appetizer-Worthy Twist With Just 3 Ingredients
Making easy DIY pizza rolls is a quick way to upgrade your next house party. Whether you use tortillas to make pizza rolls or store-bought pizza dough, these bite-sized morsels of savory delight can be upgraded with a few key ingredients. If you haven't yet invited garlic, butter, and grated Parmesan to your pizza rolls platter, you're in for a treat.
Pizza rolls doused in garlic butter and crowned with grated Parmesan are one of those food trends that have taken the socials by storm for good reason. Biting into a buttery, crispy morsel that bursts with cheesy, gooey goodness is one of life's simple joys. You can air fry, bake, or fry the rolled-up pieces until the exterior is golden and crispy and the center remains soft. Once the pizza pieces are cooked, you'll toss the pizza rolls in a bowl filled with minced garlic and melted butter. Prior to serving, dust — or drown — the pizza rolls with Parmesan cheese. Thank us later.
Make an extra batch of these beauties
Homemade pizza rolls can be customized according to any dietary restrictions and flavor preferences, and store-bought pizza rolls can also be given the garlic bath treatment. If you want to go wild with extra cheese, do so. You can also add spices, crispy fried onions, bacon bits, Ranch seasoning powder, toasted sesame seeds, or dried garden herbs like basil or parsley to the buttery coating for an extra punch of flavor and texture. You may want to save some of the garlic butter combo to use later and slather onto pieces of toast, morning biscuits, or dinner rolls.
Of course, serving these Parmesan-coated pieces with dips of choice is the chef's kiss this recipe deserves. Ranch, cheese dip, pesto, or marinara can be displayed alongside these beauties. A quick drizzle of hot honey or balsamic glaze can add delightful sweetness to these satisfying snacks. While garlic Parmesan pizza rolls are standout stars, they also make for an excellent addition to snack boards and grazing tables. Make more than what you think you'll need. They tend to disappear fast.