Give Your Pizza Rolls An Appetizer-Worthy Twist With Just 3 Ingredients

Making easy DIY pizza rolls is a quick way to upgrade your next house party. Whether you use tortillas to make pizza rolls or store-bought pizza dough, these bite-sized morsels of savory delight can be upgraded with a few key ingredients. If you haven't yet invited garlic, butter, and grated Parmesan to your pizza rolls platter, you're in for a treat.

Pizza rolls doused in garlic butter and crowned with grated Parmesan are one of those food trends that have taken the socials by storm for good reason. Biting into a buttery, crispy morsel that bursts with cheesy, gooey goodness is one of life's simple joys. You can air fry, bake, or fry the rolled-up pieces until the exterior is golden and crispy and the center remains soft. Once the pizza pieces are cooked, you'll toss the pizza rolls in a bowl filled with minced garlic and melted butter. Prior to serving, dust — or drown — the pizza rolls with Parmesan cheese. Thank us later.