The Comforting Cheese Dip You're Craving Is Only 2 Ingredients
Cheese plates are easy appetizers, but they still require multiple ingredients like different types of cheese, fruit, and crackers. So, if you're craving a comforting cheese dish, melting cheese into a dip is the simplest way to whip up a cheesy appetizer. While you might consider this smoky white queso or a decadent fondue, the cheese dip you should be trying needs only two ingredients: Boursin cheese and cherry tomatoes.
Originating in Normandy in 1957, Boursin cheese is a creamy, spreadable cow's milk cheese that comes in numerous flavors. Boursin released its original flavor, Garlic & Fine Herbs, in 1963, and the product often likened in consistency and taste to cream cheese. It will easily melt and bubble into a dip without the need for added liquid. Plus, you can choose different flavors of Boursin cheese to sneak in more ingredients than just the cheese and cherry tomatoes. That said, cherry tomatoes are all you need to provide the perfect sweet, umami-rich complement for a creamy, tangy soft cheese.
To make this comforting cheese dip, all you need to do is place a round of Boursin cheese at the center of a baking dish surrounded by cherry tomatoes. Drizzle a bit of olive oil over the two ingredients and roast in a hot oven at 425 degrees for between 30 to 40 minutes. The cherry tomatoes will become sweeter and even more umami-rich, bursting and melding their juices with the cheese for an even creamier dip.
Additions, flavor combinations, and serving ideas
Boursin cheese comes in various flavors, all of which work well with cherry tomatoes while precluding the need for additional seasonings. For example, a Fine Herbs & Garlic or Rosemary & Black Garlic Boursin would make for an aromatic and herbal tomato and cheese dip. A Basil & Chive Boursin paired with the tomatoes would give Caprese vibes.
You can still add ingredients to make a more complex cheese dip. For example, you could top a Basil and Chive Boursin and tomato dip with toasted pine nuts or a drizzle of store-bought pesto. You could bring more aromatics to the Caramelized Onion & Herbs Boursin by topping the dip with crispy fried onion strings. You can serve Balsamic & Fig Boursin and tomato cheese dip with prosciutto to top crunchy crostini for an elegant dinner party appetizer. Boursin even offers a plant-based garlic and fine herbs flavored cheese if you're entertaining a vegan or lactose-intolerant crowd. You could use it instead of ricotta to spread onto celebration of spring crostini appetizers.
A saucy, creamy Boursin and tomato dip can be served with crackers, crusty bread, potato chips, or even crudites. You could make a meal out of the dip by stirring in a can of drained and rinsed cannellini beans and fresh spinach to the bubbling dip when you pull it out of the oven.