The Comforting Cheese Dip You're Craving Is Only 2 Ingredients

Cheese plates are easy appetizers, but they still require multiple ingredients like different types of cheese, fruit, and crackers. So, if you're craving a comforting cheese dish, melting cheese into a dip is the simplest way to whip up a cheesy appetizer. While you might consider this smoky white queso or a decadent fondue, the cheese dip you should be trying needs only two ingredients: Boursin cheese and cherry tomatoes.

Originating in Normandy in 1957, Boursin cheese is a creamy, spreadable cow's milk cheese that comes in numerous flavors. Boursin released its original flavor, Garlic & Fine Herbs, in 1963, and the product often likened in consistency and taste to cream cheese. It will easily melt and bubble into a dip without the need for added liquid. Plus, you can choose different flavors of Boursin cheese to sneak in more ingredients than just the cheese and cherry tomatoes. That said, cherry tomatoes are all you need to provide the perfect sweet, umami-rich complement for a creamy, tangy soft cheese.

To make this comforting cheese dip, all you need to do is place a round of Boursin cheese at the center of a baking dish surrounded by cherry tomatoes. Drizzle a bit of olive oil over the two ingredients and roast in a hot oven at 425 degrees for between 30 to 40 minutes. The cherry tomatoes will become sweeter and even more umami-rich, bursting and melding their juices with the cheese for an even creamier dip.

