7 Texas Roadhouse Dishes Employees Always Recommend

Fans of Texas Roadhouse keep coming back for many reasons, from the loud, boisterous atmosphere and made-from-scratch menu to the filling portions and affordable pricing. Yet, while each of those certainly helps make the TXRH experience a unique one, the real reason it's become the fastest-growing steakhouse chain is, simply put, because the food is good. We're talking classics like the Cactus Blossom, those honey cinnamon butter rolls, and of course, juicy, umami-dripping steak, to name a few.

Both customers and employees love the menu. Not just because of the iconic main offerings and numerous copycat recipes you can find online, but because TXRH pretty much lets you customize orders however you like, with extra toppings, smothers, or ingredient swaps. Many of these unique customizations, like the smothered Cactus Blossom, in fact, surface online in the form of hacks or secret menu items thanks to employees. In thinking about that cult-like love, it made us curious, so we took to Reddit, Facebook, TikTok, and other sites to find out which Texas Roadhouse dishes employees always recommend.