The Best Steak Dish On Texas Roadhouse's Menu, According To A Former Employee

It can be tough to settle on one of Texas Roadhouse's famous hand-cut steaks, either because they all look so good or perhaps because you're on a budget and don't want to splurge too much. Luckily, TR serves one steak dish that balances flavor with affordability, and it comes with an insider's recommendation. A Reddit user who claims to have worked at Texas Roadhouse for six years named the filet medallions as the restaurant's best steak.

Texas Roadhouse's filet medallions give you three filet steaks with peppercorn or portobello mushroom sauce, seasoned rice, and two sides. The former employee, who said they've "had everything on the menu several times over," called this dish "a very easily-slept on menu item." Firstly, they pointed out that choosing the medallions is a Texas Roadhouse ordering hack that gets you more filet for less. The dish costs $24 to $27, depending on location, and offers 9 ounces of steak, while TR's lone Dallas filet gives you only 8 ounces for $28 to $30.

As for the taste, the insider ranked the medallions over fancier cuts like the ribeye, especially when served with peppercorn sauce. One commenter strongly agreed, writing, "Lately I've been going for quality over quantity (used to pick a giant bone-in ribeye on the way in) and the medallions fit that bill to a tee! Thanks for the tip." Another commenter said the medallions were "a good call," especially with the "delicious" peppercorn sauce. However, whether or not you agree depends on what you want in a steak.