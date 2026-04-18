The Best Steak Dish On Texas Roadhouse's Menu, According To A Former Employee
It can be tough to settle on one of Texas Roadhouse's famous hand-cut steaks, either because they all look so good or perhaps because you're on a budget and don't want to splurge too much. Luckily, TR serves one steak dish that balances flavor with affordability, and it comes with an insider's recommendation. A Reddit user who claims to have worked at Texas Roadhouse for six years named the filet medallions as the restaurant's best steak.
Texas Roadhouse's filet medallions give you three filet steaks with peppercorn or portobello mushroom sauce, seasoned rice, and two sides. The former employee, who said they've "had everything on the menu several times over," called this dish "a very easily-slept on menu item." Firstly, they pointed out that choosing the medallions is a Texas Roadhouse ordering hack that gets you more filet for less. The dish costs $24 to $27, depending on location, and offers 9 ounces of steak, while TR's lone Dallas filet gives you only 8 ounces for $28 to $30.
As for the taste, the insider ranked the medallions over fancier cuts like the ribeye, especially when served with peppercorn sauce. One commenter strongly agreed, writing, "Lately I've been going for quality over quantity (used to pick a giant bone-in ribeye on the way in) and the medallions fit that bill to a tee! Thanks for the tip." Another commenter said the medallions were "a good call," especially with the "delicious" peppercorn sauce. However, whether or not you agree depends on what you want in a steak.
Are Texas Roadhouse's filet medallions really its best-tasting steak?
Many Texas Roadhouse fans name the filet medallions as a favorite order, and we put them on our list of the best hidden gems to order at Texas Roadhouse due to their low cost, decent flavor, and the fact that they're often overshadowed by other steaks. However, when we tasted and ranked every Texas Roadhouse steak, the medallions fell in the middle of the pack at fourth place. Without sauce, our taste tester found the beef to be tender and cooked nicely, but also incredibly lean and lacking in flavorful fat.
Granted, it's probably the sauces that complete this dish — but even when eaten with the peppercorn or mushroom gravy, other reviewers agree that the filet medallions' flavor is superseded by fattier cuts. If you want to taste top-notch steak in a simple, unadorned form, consider ordering the ribeye, prime rib, or New York strip, which Reddit's TR insider named as runners-up to the medallions.
The former Roadhouse employee also dished on other steak-related orders and menu hacks. Apparently, you can ask TR's staff for extra plain, garlic, or honey butter (yes, the kind served with the rolls) to spread on your steak. "I like to finish my strips with garlic butter," the Redditor shared. They also recommended that beef lovers order a side of Texas Red Chili, as it's actually made with pieces of TR's filets, ribeyes, strips, and sirloins, giving you an extra helping of premium beef for free.