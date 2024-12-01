The Texas Roadhouse Ordering Hack That Gets You More Filet For Less

With its tenderness, tremendous depth of flavor, and an almost melt-in-your-mouth texture, filet mignon is exactly the cut of beef that's a real treat when dining out. But filet mignon costs can be expensive and if you're looking to enjoy as much filet as possible at an affordable cost, a simple Texas Roadhouse hack can help you get the most for your money when you're in the mood for steak.

TikToker @Aever17, a former Texas Roadhouse employee, revealed in a video that customers should order Texas Roadhouse's filet medallions rather than the standard Dallas Filet as a way to get more meat. The filet comes in 6- or 8-ounce options and 3 medallions total 9 ounces, giving you more than a half-pound of filet to enjoy.

@Aever17 also explained that the medallions come with an extra side. They are topped with a mushroom or peppercorn sauce, which can be left off if customers wish, and they're served over a bed of rice or mashed potatoes. The medallions come with two sides and @Aever17 said servers won't tell you that you can sub the rice or potatoes for any side on the menu, giving you more options.

This ordering hack is also beneficial because it's cheaper than just ordering the regular filet. Prices vary depending on location, but an order of medallions is less expensive than the Dallas filet. The to-go order option on Texas Roadhouse's website lists the 6-ounce filet at $23.99 and the 8-ounce at $27.99. The medallions are listed at $23.99.