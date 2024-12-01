The Texas Roadhouse Ordering Hack That Gets You More Filet For Less
With its tenderness, tremendous depth of flavor, and an almost melt-in-your-mouth texture, filet mignon is exactly the cut of beef that's a real treat when dining out. But filet mignon costs can be expensive and if you're looking to enjoy as much filet as possible at an affordable cost, a simple Texas Roadhouse hack can help you get the most for your money when you're in the mood for steak.
TikToker @Aever17, a former Texas Roadhouse employee, revealed in a video that customers should order Texas Roadhouse's filet medallions rather than the standard Dallas Filet as a way to get more meat. The filet comes in 6- or 8-ounce options and 3 medallions total 9 ounces, giving you more than a half-pound of filet to enjoy.
@Aever17 also explained that the medallions come with an extra side. They are topped with a mushroom or peppercorn sauce, which can be left off if customers wish, and they're served over a bed of rice or mashed potatoes. The medallions come with two sides and @Aever17 said servers won't tell you that you can sub the rice or potatoes for any side on the menu, giving you more options.
This ordering hack is also beneficial because it's cheaper than just ordering the regular filet. Prices vary depending on location, but an order of medallions is less expensive than the Dallas filet. The to-go order option on Texas Roadhouse's website lists the 6-ounce filet at $23.99 and the 8-ounce at $27.99. The medallions are listed at $23.99.
Other useful Texas Roadhouse hacks to know
The fun you can have with the menu at Texas Roadhouse doesn't end with one helpful filet mignon hack. With a secret menu and many other helpful hacks, every meal can be an adventure! One easy hack to add pizazz to your meal is to swap your traditional sides (perhaps with your medallions) for a half-order of any appetizer. @Aever17 claims servers keep that secret under wraps, but imagine the flavor possibilities if you order a filet with a side of tater skins or rattlesnake bites.
Looking for another easy hack? Arrive for dinner early. Texas Roadhouse offers a $10.99 early-dinner deal that includes a scrumptious entree, two sides, and unlimited dinner rolls (which are iconic in and of themselves). The hours for this deal vary by location, so double-check before heading to dinner.
So if you're looking to get the most meat for your buck at dinner, skip the filet and don't hesitate to order the filet medallions. You get all the tenderness and deliciousness of filet and more meat for less money, and a bargain while dining out is always a good thing.