TikTok Has Given Us A Better Way To Order Texas Roadhouse Rolls
TikTok is a gold mine for food hacks — not just for home cooks but also for those who love frequenting popular restaurant chains. After the platform showed us a viral hack to turn Texas Roadhouse rolls into fried chicken sliders, TikTok is back with another Roadhouse bread roll trend we're eager to hop on: When ordering the restaurant's famous rolls, ask to have them toasted.
At Tasting Table, we're pretty obsessed with the iconic rolls as they are — in fact, we crowned them as our favorite Texas Roadhouse menu item. They're made from scratch every five minutes, come to the table as a free appetizer, and are served with delicious honey cinnamon butter. But now, TikTok tells us that some locations will allow us to enjoy them toasted. The toasted rolls arrive cut in half, and even though they're delicious with the signature cinnamon butter, we hear they're just as divine when eaten with garlic butter, which is one of the flavored butter options at Texas Roadhouse you might be missing out on.
Toasting the rolls is admittedly a bit of extra work for the employees, so it's possible you won't be able to get them at every single location. Still, it doesn't hurt to ask.
Make your own Texas Roadhouse toasted rolls
Should your chosen Texas Roadhouse location refuse to toast the rolls, there are still a few ways to enjoy them. First, you can order the rolls for pickup and toast them at home. Funnily enough, another TikToker user revealed they got a dozen bread rolls plus the cinnamon butter for less than $5. In 2023, some Texas Roadhouse locations sold frozen rolls the week before Thanksgiving, so you might try your luck to get them around the holidays, especially since Texas Roadhouse is open during normal hours on Thanksgiving Day.
Alternatively, you can purchase the mini version of the rolls at Walmart — you'll find them in the freezer aisle, but only in a few states. While you're there, pick up a tub of whipped honey cinnamon butter, and you're all set for the homemade Texas Roadhouse experience.
There is also the option of making everything from scratch: If you follow this recipe from Mashed, you'll have the rolls and the cinnamon butter ready in just 30 minutes. Then, all you have to do is cut the rolls in half and toast them before eating!
Static Media owns and operates Tasting Table and Mashed.