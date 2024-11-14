TikTok Has Given Us A Better Way To Order Texas Roadhouse Rolls

TikTok is a gold mine for food hacks — not just for home cooks but also for those who love frequenting popular restaurant chains. After the platform showed us a viral hack to turn Texas Roadhouse rolls into fried chicken sliders, TikTok is back with another Roadhouse bread roll trend we're eager to hop on: When ordering the restaurant's famous rolls, ask to have them toasted.

At Tasting Table, we're pretty obsessed with the iconic rolls as they are — in fact, we crowned them as our favorite Texas Roadhouse menu item. They're made from scratch every five minutes, come to the table as a free appetizer, and are served with delicious honey cinnamon butter. But now, TikTok tells us that some locations will allow us to enjoy them toasted. The toasted rolls arrive cut in half, and even though they're delicious with the signature cinnamon butter, we hear they're just as divine when eaten with garlic butter, which is one of the flavored butter options at Texas Roadhouse you might be missing out on.

Toasting the rolls is admittedly a bit of extra work for the employees, so it's possible you won't be able to get them at every single location. Still, it doesn't hurt to ask.

