TikTok's Hack To Turn Texas Roadhouse Rolls Into Fried Chicken Sliders

Every party that enters a Texas Roadhouse may bicker over the Texas-themed restaurant's best entree, but every argument is silenced the moment those golden rolls are brought out. The chain's fresh-baked bread is absolutely the best item from the chain and TikTok has a Texas Roadhouse menu hack you need to know to make the rolls even better — add some sliced-up chicken tenders to them.

The soft, fluffy rolls are a Texas Roadhouse menu item that's always made from scratch, and it shows. The bread is buttered to perfection, baked until golden brown, and complete with a slightly sweet flavor. We have to stop ourselves from filling up solely on the rolls, but with TikTok's hack, we don't mind giving them all our attention. In order to make a meal out of it, cut up Texas Roadhouse's chicken critters and place them in between the sliced rolls.

Though the bread and steaks at the chain garner most of the attention, the chicken critters deserve some love, too. The chicken strips are dipped in buttermilk, breaded, fried, and served fresh, giving them a crisp, yet airy coating. While we joke about people who go to restaurants and order only chicken tenders, these deserve all the hype. When paired with the rolls, the savory taste slightly offsets the sweetness, transforming them from a pre-dinner dessert to a delectable entree.