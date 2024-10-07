TikTok's Hack To Turn Texas Roadhouse Rolls Into Fried Chicken Sliders
Every party that enters a Texas Roadhouse may bicker over the Texas-themed restaurant's best entree, but every argument is silenced the moment those golden rolls are brought out. The chain's fresh-baked bread is absolutely the best item from the chain and TikTok has a Texas Roadhouse menu hack you need to know to make the rolls even better — add some sliced-up chicken tenders to them.
The soft, fluffy rolls are a Texas Roadhouse menu item that's always made from scratch, and it shows. The bread is buttered to perfection, baked until golden brown, and complete with a slightly sweet flavor. We have to stop ourselves from filling up solely on the rolls, but with TikTok's hack, we don't mind giving them all our attention. In order to make a meal out of it, cut up Texas Roadhouse's chicken critters and place them in between the sliced rolls.
Though the bread and steaks at the chain garner most of the attention, the chicken critters deserve some love, too. The chicken strips are dipped in buttermilk, breaded, fried, and served fresh, giving them a crisp, yet airy coating. While we joke about people who go to restaurants and order only chicken tenders, these deserve all the hype. When paired with the rolls, the savory taste slightly offsets the sweetness, transforming them from a pre-dinner dessert to a delectable entree.
Bulk up your chicken sliders with these Texas Roadhouse menu items
The rolls get plenty of love, but they wouldn't be nearly as popular without the honey cinnamon butter that comes along with it. The spread is sugary and spicy, making them perfect for your chicken sliders. To balance out the saccharine flavor, add a dash of salt and pepper and mix it into the butter. If you want to go the savory route, you can opt to use one of the dipping sauces that the chicken critters come with. Spread on some ranch or buffalo sauce to the roll before adding the chicken on top.
To really take your sliders to the next level, you can spruce them up with other popular Texas Roadhouse menu items. The chain's grilled shrimp come packed with a smoky flavor and a bold spice blend that's sure to elevate the chicken sliders. The appetizer is served alongside two slices of garlic bread that can serve as half of your slider.
The best way to elevate the sliders, however, is with the two sides that come with the chicken critters. Give them an umami spin with sauteed mushrooms and onions, or infuse them with some fiery heat with a side of chili. To play into the sweetness of the pillowy rolls, spread some of the sweet potato on there or sprinkle on buttered corn. For an earthy flavor, add green beans or steamed broccoli to the sliders.