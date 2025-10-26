The Seasoning Request At Texas Roadhouse That Transforms Any Steak

To many Texas Roadhouse fans, the restaurant's hand-cut, expertly grilled steaks need no additions beyond tasty side dishes. If you're feeling fancy, though, the steakhouse offers plenty of ways to customize your meal, including a few "secret" options that aren't listed on the menu. One Texas Roadhouse menu hack that will take your steak to new heights is to ask for the herb-crusted chicken seasoning.

As you can guess, this seasoning blend is normally used on the restaurant's herb-crusted chicken, a dish of two grilled chicken breasts served with a caramelized lemon half. In the spirit of Southern hospitality, you can ask your server for herb-crusted chicken seasoning sprinkled on your steak or served in a bowl on the side, and the kitchen should be happy to oblige. The exact blend of herbs and spices is a company secret, but copycat recipes include ingredients like paprika, garlic powder, basil, oregano, dill, rosemary, and thyme, plus the requisite salt and pepper.

This refreshing, herbal, and zesty mix of flavors is just as delicious on steak as it is on chicken, adding brightness to the rich beef. While other Texas Roadhouse steak add-ons like "smothering" — aka adding a blanket of mushrooms, onions, and gravy or cheese — are delicious, they can cover up the taste of the meat. Herb-crusted chicken seasoning enhances every Texas Roadhouse steak while letting you enjoy the nuances of different cuts.