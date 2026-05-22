Tuna Crispy Rice Bowl Recipe
If there's one thing TikTok is good for, it's for elevating our simplest recipes with easy at-home techniques. One of the most recent viral TikTok trends is for crispy rice, a fried-rice equivalent that crisps leftover rice on a sheet pan in virtually no time at all. The technique isn't necessarily new, being that chefs have been transforming rice by crisping, frying, and stir-frying for decades, but the trend has reminded home cooks that leftover rice can just as easily be transformed at home, too. In this tuna crispy rice bowl recipe, crispy rice acts more so as the base in a grain bowl-like way, giving us new ways to perfect our poke without needing any new ingredients.
This recipe takes the classic poke format and pairs it with crispy, flavorful rice. Filled with marinated ahi tuna, edamame, avocado, and microgreens, this healthy bowl is just as nutritious as it is easy to prepare, coming together in about 45 minutes. Fresh, spicy, and full of texture, this bowl makes for a perfect light lunch or healthy dinner. While the tuna is usually the star of any poke bowl, this time, the crispy rice is center stage, elevating the bowl with flavor and texture while making use of leftover rice.
Gather the ingredients for this tuna crispy rice bowl
To make this bowl, you'll need ingredients to flavor the tuna, ingredients to flavor the rice, and then ingredients to build the bowl, but many of these ingredients overlap. First, you'll need soy sauce, garlic, sesame oil, sriracha, lime juice, scallions, and fresh ahi tuna, which you can buy from a reputable fish monger who sells sushi-grade tuna. Keep the soy sauce, sesame oil, sriracha, and lime handy for the rice and sauce, which will also call for mayonnaise, shallots, garlic powder, and cooked white rice. For assembling the bowls, you'll just need cucumbers, avocados, cooked edamame, and microgreens (or your favorite leafy green).
Step 1: Heat up the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Combine the tuna marinade
Prepare the tuna: Add soy sauce, garlic, sesame oil, sriracha, lime juice, and scallions to a bowl and whisk to combine.
Step 3: Marinate the tuna
Add the tuna and stir to coat completely. Let marinate while the rice cooks, about 15 minutes or up to an hour.
Step 4: Combine the rice ingredients
Begin the crispy rice: Add the rice, sesame oil, soy sauce, garlic powder, and shallots to a bowl and stir to combine until rice is well coated.
Step 5: Bake until crispy
Spread across a sheet pan into a single layer. Bake until crispy, about 20-25 minutes.
Step 6: Combine the sriracha mayo ingredients
To make the sriracha mayo, add the mayonnaise, sriracha, and lime juice to a bowl and stir to combine.
Step 7: Divide rice and tuna between bowls
To build the bowls, divide the crispy rice and tuna between bowls.
Step 8: Finish assembling the bowls and serve
Add a cucumber, ½ an avocado, ¼ cup edamame, ¼ cup microgreens, and a drizzle of sriracha mayo to each bowl to serve.
Pairs well with tuna crispy rice bowls
Tuna Crispy Rice Bowl Recipe
Our tuna crispy rice bowl recipe puts day-old rice to good use along with marinated ahi tuna, sriracha mayo for drizzling, and plethora of fresh veggies.
Ingredients
- For the tuna
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 2 teaspoons minced garlic
- 1 teaspoon sesame oil
- 1 teaspoon sriracha
- 1 teaspoon lime juice
- 2 scallions, finely chopped
- 1 ½ pounds fresh ahi tuna, diced into ½-inch cubes
- For the crispy rice
- 4 cups cooked white rice
- 2 tablespoons sesame oil
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- 2 teaspoons garlic powder
- ¼ cup sliced shallots
- For the sriracha mayo
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon sriracha
- ½ teaspoon lime juice
- For assembling the bowls
- 4 mini cucumbers, sliced
- 2 avocados, sliced
- 1 cup cooked edamame
- 1 cup microgreens
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 400 F.
- Prepare the tuna: Add soy sauce, garlic, sesame oil, sriracha, lime juice, and scallions to a bowl and whisk to combine.
- Add the tuna and stir to coat completely. Let marinate while the rice cooks, about 15 minutes or up to an hour.
- Begin the crispy rice: Add the rice, sesame oil, soy sauce, garlic powder, and shallots to a bowl and stir to combine until rice is well coated.
- Spread across a sheet pan into a single layer. Bake until crispy, about 20-25 minutes.
- To make the sriracha mayo, add the mayonnaise, sriracha, and lime juice to a bowl and stir to combine.
- To build the bowls, divide the crispy rice and tuna between bowls.
- Add a cucumber, ½ an avocado, ¼ cup edamame, ¼ cup microgreens, and a drizzle of sriracha mayo to each bowl to serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|928
|Total Fat
|47.8 g
|Saturated Fat
|7.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|77.6 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|71.7 g
|Dietary Fiber
|10.1 g
|Total Sugars
|3.9 g
|Sodium
|1,043.1 mg
|Protein
|53.8 g
Can I make this rice bowl without using raw tuna?
For many people, raw tuna is safe to eat and provides a great source of fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals. There are a few things you should know before buying your fish, though, such as the risks of eating raw seafood, and how to choose seafood that has the least risks when eaten raw. For example, you'll want to choose tuna from a reputable fish monger that is either labelled as sushi grade or previously frozen, since freezing the fish kills harmful parasites.
If you aren't comfortable sourcing or eating your own raw tuna, you can make this bowl with cooked options, too. Searing tuna takes only a few minutes and can be cooked rare enough that the texture is the same as if it were raw. You can also air fry the tuna for tender cooked results. You can also swap out the fish entirely and use scallops, shrimp, salmon, or tilapia, pan-searing or air frying until completely cooked through. And good news — the marinade works for every method and will add flavor even when cooked.
Can I make crispy rice if I don't have leftover rice?
This recipe relies on having leftover rice to use to make crispy rice, where the rice is tossed with flavoring and cooked again to become crispy. This method works well after ordering takeout, when the leftover rice is abundant but dries out in the refrigerator and becomes chewy the next day. Like fried rice, making crispy rice is hard to do with fresh rice, which is softer and more moist; the rice will steam in the oven from the excess moisture. If you are using freshly cooked rice, use less water to make the rice, then spread the cooked rice onto a sheet tray and chill for 20 to 30 minutes before adding to the oven. This removes excess moisture, leading to a crispier rice once baked.
If you don't have rice at all but want a crispy base layer, you can also use quinoa or couscous. The method is the same. Beginning with cooked quinoa or couscous, add the flavoring, then spread on a sheet tray to bake until crispy. You can use the same method with chickpeas for a different, protein-packed type of base, too.