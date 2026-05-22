If there's one thing TikTok is good for, it's for elevating our simplest recipes with easy at-home techniques. One of the most recent viral TikTok trends is for crispy rice, a fried-rice equivalent that crisps leftover rice on a sheet pan in virtually no time at all. The technique isn't necessarily new, being that chefs have been transforming rice by crisping, frying, and stir-frying for decades, but the trend has reminded home cooks that leftover rice can just as easily be transformed at home, too. In this tuna crispy rice bowl recipe, crispy rice acts more so as the base in a grain bowl-like way, giving us new ways to perfect our poke without needing any new ingredients.

This recipe takes the classic poke format and pairs it with crispy, flavorful rice. Filled with marinated ahi tuna, edamame, avocado, and microgreens, this healthy bowl is just as nutritious as it is easy to prepare, coming together in about 45 minutes. Fresh, spicy, and full of texture, this bowl makes for a perfect light lunch or healthy dinner. While the tuna is usually the star of any poke bowl, this time, the crispy rice is center stage, elevating the bowl with flavor and texture while making use of leftover rice.