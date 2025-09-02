7 Tips For Building The Perfect Poke Bowl

Your poke bowl is only as good as the fish you start with. "For me it's all about the fish — local first and fresh is always best," says executive chef Ritchard Cariaga of Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort. Traditionally, ahi tuna is the star of Hawaiian poke, but you can also experiment with salmon, hamachi (yellowtail), swordfish, or even octopus if you want to branch out. If raw fish isn't available, or if you prefer cooked options, consider using shrimp or seared scallops. If you are vegan or vegetarian, you can use tofu, and even beets can all be excellent alternatives to raw fish. What matters is that the main protein is clean, high-quality, and treated with respect.

Cariaga stresses the importance of sourcing good-quality ahi tuna for an authentic experience. "Ask your [fishmonger] for sushi or sashimi-grade," he recommends. But don't confuse "fresh" with never-frozen. For food safety, sashimi-grade fish is typically frozen first to kill any parasites.

The cut of the fish matters too. Look for center-cut loin pieces, which are cylindrical cuts of tuna sourced from the upper belly. It is generally a leaner cut than the belly and offers a firmer texture. You want to pick out a loin with a deep red color and minimal connective tissue. Dice the fish into small, even cubes about ½ inch each — small enough to pick up easily with chopsticks, but not so small that the texture disappears.