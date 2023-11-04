Limu Kohu Is The Special Ingredient That Needs A Place In Your Poke Bowls

Picture edible seaweed and Asian foods like nori and wakame probably spring to mind. However, the practice of consuming aquatic plants extends to many other regions, too — seaweed has been historically foraged in Nordic nations, as well as coastal parts of North and South America. And with its geographic location surrounded by ocean, it may come as no surprise that Polynesian cultures also use these plants in their cooking.

Seaweed is especially popular in Hawaii — where it's called limu. Although many types exist, none is more popular and well-regarded than limu kohu (Asparagopsis taxiformis). This attractive reddish-white aquatic plant delivers a pungent flavor, which pairs especially well with raw fish. As a result, it's an iconic ingredient in Hawaii's beloved poke bowls. As well as being delicious, the seaweed evinces a culinary tradition nearly erased over the last centuries. Limu kohu is not often found outside of Hawaii, which makes it an especially important ingredient to the islands' heritage. We consulted scientific reports, historic documents, and other written cultural sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the seaweed. So let's dive into what this special limu kohu ingredient is all about.