Thai Curry Pasta With Blistered Tomatoes and Salmon Recipe

Thai red curry pasta with salmon may not be a combination you're likely to find in a traditional Italian or Thai cookbook, but that's exactly what makes it so uniquely special. This recipe pairs oven-roasted salmon and blistered cherry tomatoes and onions with fusilli, and all of it is tossed in a silky coconut milk curry sauce. The result is rich, spicy, and tangy, hitting all the spots for a complete dish.

As the food blogger behind At the Immigrant's Table, I am no stranger to combining dishes from different cuisines to produce surprising results that somehow feel familiar to all. Thai basil and cilantro on pasta may sound odd on paper, but once you see how well the tangy, funky coconut-tinged red curry sauce coats each curve of the fusilli noodles, you'll understand why we've become obsessed with this dish. The roasted tomatoes and onions mix with the red, creamy sauce to produce a jammy, sweet-acidic medley that would be at home in any typical Thai curry.

And the salmon? It brings the whole dish together, adding a fatty protein that stands up to the complex sauce and makes this feel like a complete dish. Whether you prep ahead for lunch or make this on a weeknight, the resulting Thai curry pasta with blistered tomatoes and salmon will fit right at home in any mealtime lineup.