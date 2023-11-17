How To Choose The Absolute Best Thai Curry Paste For Your Dish

Whether using a premade Thai curry paste or creating one from scratch, get ready for an earthy flavor explosion on your palette. Thai food is famous for its deeply rich and creamy taste and textures, but also for the wide range of possibilities based on one thing: the type of curry paste you choose. The options come down to more than just personal preference since each must be perfectly paired with the specific curry dish you're making.

Thai curry paste, known as prik gaeng in Thailand, is quite simply a blend of spices, chiles, herbs, and culinary aromatics such as garlic, ginger, lemongrass, and shallots, all pressed together with a mortar and pestle. The possible additions are myriad, but what distinguishes one curry paste from another are the ingredients you choose. When all is said and done, you'll end up with some variation of the basic red, yellow, and green pastes, and maybe their close cousins, panang and massaman.

Intricacies abound when pairing curry paste with your food, but generations of Thai chefs have established some baseline assumptions. Many believe that red and green curry pastes are versatile, pairing well with most types of meats and vegetables. Spicy yellow and massaman curry pastes are compatible with red meats and sturdy root vegetables, though less-spicy yellow versions are popular in many chicken curry recipes. Since chefs use varying amounts of spicy additions these days, it's far from an exact science, but color reveals a lot when selecting the right paste.