The Step You Cannot Skip When Cooking Salmon In The Air Fryer

When it comes to air frying, achieving the best results often requires more than just popping it in and hitting start — especially when it comes to cooking fresh or frozen salmon. Preheating your air fryer is the most important step that ensures your fish emerges from the basket flawlessly cooked and beautifully whole.

So, why is preheating so important when cooking salmon in an air fryer? It all comes down to preventing the fish from sticking. No one wants to pry pieces of fish from the bottom of the basket. By preheating the air fryer basket, you create a hot surface that helps to set the proteins in the fish, preventing it from adhering to the metal.

But how does this magic work? It's all about heat transfer. When you preheat the air fryer, you're essentially creating a hot surface that provides a barrier between the fish and the metal basket. This barrier helps to sear the surface of the salmon quickly, forming a protective layer that reduces the likelihood of sticking.