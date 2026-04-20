Coconut Curry Chicken Noodle Soup Recipe

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According to Ksenia Prints from At the Immigrant's Table, there are few dishes more perfect than a big bowl of noodle soup. Whether it's Asian, Italian, or even a good old chicken soup with pasta, there's just something so perfect about getting everything you need from a meal in one bowl. This Thai-inspired soup is the perfect example. This coconut curry chicken noodle soup tastes great, ticks all the food group boxes, and comes together in under an hour — and that includes making your own curry paste. It's got just enough heat from a scratch-made curry paste to keep things exciting without being overbearing, is satisfying from the chicken and noodles, and is also full of fresh, pungent ingredients like lemongrass, shallots, ginger, and Thai chiles, that are redolent with flavor. Just one whiff of this soup is enough to make you hungry, and that's before we even try the broth.

It starts with a homemade Thai yellow curry paste that you make in a blender, and continues with some aromatics and chicken in a pot. When the soup is ready, you load it up as much as you want with fresh toppings like basil, mint, and green onions. As you pull a heaping spoon of this fragrant, spicy soup to your lips, slurp on the noodles, and get a whiff of aromatic Thai basil, you can rest assured that your craving for a good, filling lunch has been satisfied.