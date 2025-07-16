What Type Of Tofu Is Best For Frying?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're looking for a protein-rich substitute for meat or simply love the taste of soy-based foods, there are many types of tofu that are sure to satisfy. You can easily scramble, stir-fry, bake, and otherwise cook tofu for a number of delectable dishes. When it comes to frying tofu, it's important to choose the right style that will hold up to the heat. Tasting Table talked to owner and chef at City Roots Hospitality, Guy Vankin, to get his expert opinion. As head of the New York-based vegan restaurant group, Vankin certainly knows a thing or two about tofu.

When asked about the best type of tofu for frying, Vankin says that medium-firm is the way to go. He recommends that specific texture so that "it stays soft inside but crunchy on the outside." Additionally, Vankin notes, "You need to coat it so it doesn't break up." Given the delicate nature of tofu, selecting one with the right firmness both helps to maintain its integrity in the frying process and also provides the optimal surface for adhering a coating.

Per Vankin, you can create a coating with "panko and flour, beer and flour, or a blend of herbs, spices, and aromatics." Using a tofu, such as House Foods Medium-Firm Tofu, allows you to properly prepare it with your favorite flavors to suit your taste preferences.