How To Deep Fry Tofu For Crispiest Results
Deep frying is the ultimate textural upgrade, as it's hard to find another cooking method that will instill that perfect crispy and tender contrast with every bite. For tofu skeptics that find its neutral taste and uniform texture unappealing, deep fried tofu makes the most convincing argument for its most delicious potential. While deep frying tofu may be a daunting task, there are plenty of tips to ease the process and produce the crispiest results.
You can throw tofu chunks or steaks into the fryer with or without a batter. When frying unembellished tofu, you can season the tofu and help dry it out at the same time by soaking the tofu slices in hot salt water for a few minutes, then letting it sit out on paper towels.
You can use most types of plant-based oils, from peanut to canola to safflower, for frying at a relatively low temperature of 350 degrees Fahrenheit. No matter what size you cut your tofu, it's important to work in small batches, giving each piece plenty of space to crisp up. It'll only take between three and five minutes per side to achieve that crispy skin. When you remove the tofu, let it drain on a cooling rack or a paper-towel-lined plate. For an even crispier crust that isn't too thick, you can dredge tofu through corn or potato starch with light seasonings. Battered tofu needs an increased frying oil temperature of 400 degrees Fahrenheit in a neutral avocado oil.
Preparation and equipment tips
The success of deep fried tofu starts with choosing the best type of tofu for frying. Tofu comes in many varieties, many of them defined by textures ranging from silken to extra firm. Firm or extra firm tofu is the absolute best type of tofu for frying because it's sturdy enough to withstand being flipped and bubbled in piping hot oil, but it's also porous enough to absorb the oil for that tender interior.
If you're dredging tofu in a batter, ridding tofu of all water will also allow the batter to stick to it better while also ensuring the crust is crunchy and not soggy. Plus, since oil and water don't mix, draining and pressing tofu is crucial to avoid a messy splatter while frying. If you don't have a tofu press, you can cover tofu in paper towels and put a bowl or weight on top for around 15 minutes.
Most households don't have commercial deep fryers, but a cast iron skillet is the perfect frying vessel you probably have in your kitchen cabinets. Cast iron may take longer to heat up than other cookware, but it'll maintain the temperature of your oil throughout the frying process. If the temperature of oil fluctuates, it could sabotage the texture you seek. A thermometer is also really important to ensure that the oil temperature is exactly right.