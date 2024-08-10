How To Deep Fry Tofu For Crispiest Results

Deep frying is the ultimate textural upgrade, as it's hard to find another cooking method that will instill that perfect crispy and tender contrast with every bite. For tofu skeptics that find its neutral taste and uniform texture unappealing, deep fried tofu makes the most convincing argument for its most delicious potential. While deep frying tofu may be a daunting task, there are plenty of tips to ease the process and produce the crispiest results.

You can throw tofu chunks or steaks into the fryer with or without a batter. When frying unembellished tofu, you can season the tofu and help dry it out at the same time by soaking the tofu slices in hot salt water for a few minutes, then letting it sit out on paper towels.

You can use most types of plant-based oils, from peanut to canola to safflower, for frying at a relatively low temperature of 350 degrees Fahrenheit. No matter what size you cut your tofu, it's important to work in small batches, giving each piece plenty of space to crisp up. It'll only take between three and five minutes per side to achieve that crispy skin. When you remove the tofu, let it drain on a cooling rack or a paper-towel-lined plate. For an even crispier crust that isn't too thick, you can dredge tofu through corn or potato starch with light seasonings. Battered tofu needs an increased frying oil temperature of 400 degrees Fahrenheit in a neutral avocado oil.