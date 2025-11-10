This Is Hands-Down The Best Pasta Shape For Chicken Noodle Soup

Chicken noodle soup is a classic for a reason. It's warm comfort food that hits all the right notes, especially on a cold day. Whether you have a reliable recipe or are trying something new, there are countless ways you can prepare chicken noodle soup. There are a few staples that need to be there, however. You obviously need chicken, whether that's broth alone or pieces of meat. And you also need pasta of some kind. For my money, the best choice is ditalini pasta.

Ditalini are small tubes, sometimes called tubetti or tubettini. The name translates from Italian to "little thimbles." Their size and shape make them the perfect choice for chicken noodle soup. Having made soup in more than one restaurant, I know that you want to construct the dish to make it not just delicious but also efficient and easy for a diner to eat. This is especially true in a higher-end restaurant. I once worked at a fine dining inn, and, sure, egg noodles add more flavor, but the last thing guests want to do is slurp up a long noodle off their spoon, or have it dangling from their lips.

Ditalini pasta is the perfect size for eating. Unlike traditional egg noodles or longer spaghetti-like noodles, these won't hang off a spoon. That also makes serving more efficient. If you have ever tried to ladle a soup with large pasta noodles, you know it can make portion control a hassle.