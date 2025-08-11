15 Unique Pasta Shapes You've Probably Never Seen Before

Pasta is a wonderful, versatile food that you can incorporate into thousands of dishes in so many ways. Did you know that there are around 350 different types of pasta? Yeah, we were surprised too! After all, when you go to your grocery store, you'll expect to see about a dozen different options to choose from — not hundreds. And you'll generally choose your bag or box of pasta for the purpose it fulfills in the recipe you're making.

Here's the thing with pasta shapes: they are all actually shaped the way they are for a reason. Rigid or twisted exteriors, different textures, hollow interiors — the designs of each shape are specifically engineered to work with different dishes and sauces. Twisted, hollow shapes get filled with sauce and hold it beautifully for a flavor-filled, hearty bite. Smooth, slender pastas, on the other hand, are designed to work with more delicate, silky sauces, with the sleek texture allowing the sauce to coat the pasta evenly to give you a balanced bite every time.

Let's dive into 15 of the more unique pasta shapes, why they have the shapes that they do, and what sauces they work best in. From peppercorn-shaped pasta to those that look like octopus tentacles (there's even one particular type that's known as "priest stranglers" – a bit gory, but it's all in the shape), these interesting shapes all have their reason and purpose for being the way they are.