15 Unique Pasta Shapes You've Probably Never Seen Before
Pasta is a wonderful, versatile food that you can incorporate into thousands of dishes in so many ways. Did you know that there are around 350 different types of pasta? Yeah, we were surprised too! After all, when you go to your grocery store, you'll expect to see about a dozen different options to choose from — not hundreds. And you'll generally choose your bag or box of pasta for the purpose it fulfills in the recipe you're making.
Here's the thing with pasta shapes: they are all actually shaped the way they are for a reason. Rigid or twisted exteriors, different textures, hollow interiors — the designs of each shape are specifically engineered to work with different dishes and sauces. Twisted, hollow shapes get filled with sauce and hold it beautifully for a flavor-filled, hearty bite. Smooth, slender pastas, on the other hand, are designed to work with more delicate, silky sauces, with the sleek texture allowing the sauce to coat the pasta evenly to give you a balanced bite every time.
Let's dive into 15 of the more unique pasta shapes, why they have the shapes that they do, and what sauces they work best in. From peppercorn-shaped pasta to those that look like octopus tentacles (there's even one particular type that's known as "priest stranglers" – a bit gory, but it's all in the shape), these interesting shapes all have their reason and purpose for being the way they are.
Acini di pepe
Acini di pepe are tiny, round pasta beads that look very much like peppercorns. Their small size and uniform shape allows them to cook quickly and absorb flavors well, making them ideal for soups and broths. This pasta is famously used in Italian wedding soup and also works well in pasta salads or creamy, sweet pasta dishes like frog eye salad. Its delicate texture adds body without overpowering other ingredients in a dish.
Fusilli col buco
Fusilli col buco is a long, spiral-shaped pasta resembling a stretched-out corkscrew. Its unique twisted form, with a hole running through the center, is designed to capture and trap rich sauces in every groove and curl. Originally hand-rolled around knitting needles, it's perfect for cheesy sauces or rustic meat dishes. The shape not only holds flavor well but also adds a playful texture, making it a standout in robust, flavor-packed recipes.
Tortiglioni
Tortiglioni pasta features deep, spiral grooves that help it hold onto rich, chunky sauces exceptionally well. Its tube-like shape and ridged texture are designed to trap thicker ingredients, packing every bite with flavor. Originating from Naples, Tortiglioni is ideal for baked pasta dishes, creamy sauces like Alfredo, or hearty meat ragus. It's also a rockstar in cheesy casseroles and vegetable-loaded bakes, where its sturdy form adds a satisfying texture and absorbs every bit of savory flavor.
Shellbows
Shellbow pasta (also called lumache) combines the ridged, cupped form of a shell with the twist of elbow macaroni, creating a fun, hybrid shape that looks similar to a snail. It's ideal for embracing and holding sauce, with its curves and grooves holding onto creamy, cheesy, or chunky sauces exceptionally well. Shellbow pasta is perfect for a decadent mac and cheese recipe, baked pasta casseroles, or cold pasta salads. It's also a pasta shape that kids will love.
Radiatori
Radiatori pasta is designed to resemble old-fashioned radiators, with deep ruffles and ridges that trap sauces beautifully. This intricate shape isn't just decorative — it's highly functional too, making it perfect for thick, hearty sauces like a rich ragu alla bolognese or creamy cheese blends. Radiatori also loves baked pasta dishes and casseroles, where its shape holds up well during cooking. It's an excellent choice for pasta salads too, as it grips dressing and add-ins with ease.
Campanelle
Campanelle pasta, meaning "little bells" in Italian, features a fluted, trumpet-like shape with ruffled edges that looks a little like a flower. Its shape is perfect for holding rich sauces, small veggies, or bits of meat within its folds and hollows. Campanelle is ideal in creamy or chunky sauces, and even fish-based ones. Its pretty appearance also makes it the star of the show in visually appealing dishes. It pairs well with cheese-based sauces and vibrant roasted vegetable primavera recipes as well.
Conchiglie
Conchiglie pasta, named after its shell-like shape, is designed to scoop up and hold sauces in its curved, ridged form. The conch structure of this seashell pasta makes it perfect for holding up thick, chunky sauces, creamy cheese blends, or hearty meat ragus. It's a popular choice for baked pasta dishes and mac and cheese, as the shape clings to both sauces and ingredients. Its versatility and sauce-holding ability both make it a true comfort food.
Trofie
Trofie pasta has a distinctive twisted, elongated shape designed to hold onto sauces, especially pesto. Originating from Liguria, its spiral form helps trap finely chopped herbs and oil, making it ideal for classic basil pesto. Its firm texture also stands up well in vegetable-based dishes or seafood recipes. Trofie pairs beautifully with green beans and potatoes in classic Genovese dishes, and its shape ensures that every bite is coated with flavor-rich sauces and ingredients.
Ditalini
Ditalini pasta, meaning "little thimbles" in Italian, is a small, tube-shaped pasta designed to hold sauces and ingredients in its hollow center. Its short, sturdy shape makes it ideal for soups like a hearty minestrone or a classic pasta e fagioli, where it adds texture without overwhelming the dish. The ridged version, ditalini rigate, enhances sauce adhesion, making it great for creamy or chunky liquids. This versatile pasta also works well in pasta salads and baked casseroles.
Mafaldine
Mafaldine pasta, also known as reginette or "little queens," features long, flat ribbons with ruffled edges, inspired by a princess' crown and flounced dresses. This frilly shape helps trap sauces, making it ideal for rich, hearty dishes as well as more delicate sauces. Mafaldine pairs beautifully with creamy sauces, ragus, or seafood-based recipes, where its texture adds elegance and bite. Its decorative look also makes it a favorite for special occasions or oven-baked casseroles layered with cheese and vegetables.
Strozzapreti
Strozzapreti is a pasta swirling in legend. Its name, which means "priest stranglers," is said to have come about because of the way priests were said to chow down on them so quickly that they started to choke. The pasta has a twisted, hand-rolled shape resembling a loose spiral, which is great to trap chunky sauces. Popular in Emilia-Romagna, Umbria, Marche and Tuscany, Strozzapreti loves recipes with bold flavors like wild mushrooms, spinach, pancetta, and parmesan cheese.
Filindeu
Filindeu pasta, meaning "threads of God," is a the world's rarest pasta recipe from Sardinia. It's made by hand-pulling ultra-thin strands of dough and layering them into intricate mats. Its delicate, thread-like shape allows it to soak up light broths beautifully. Traditionally, it pairs with tangy sheep's milk cheese or a sweet tomato sauce, highlighting its fine texture. Filindeu's unique form and craftsmanship makes it perfect for rustic, soulful dishes that emphasize artisanal tradition and subtle flavors.
Cascatelli
Cascatelli pasta features a unique curved, ridged shape with a small flap that holds sauces and adds texture to the dish. Its name means "waterfalls," reflecting the pasta's flowing, layered design. This shape is perfect for hearty sauces like the rich Italian Sunday sauce, and bold cheese sauces made from blue cheese, for instance. Cascatelli works well in baked dishes and pasta salads as well, offering a satisfying bite and excellent sauce clinging for flavorful, comforting meals.
Caccavelle
A caccavelle pasta looks decidedly like a pot. These large, thick, and smooth caccavelle shells are designed to hold hearty fillings or rich sauces. Its name means "pots" in Neapolitan, reflecting its oversized, curved shape. This pasta is perfect for baked dishes or stuffed recipes, like ricotta and spinach fillings. It pairs well with robust ragus, creamy sauces, or seafood-based toppings, making it ideal for comforting, flavorful meals that highlight its capacity to cradle dense, savory ingredients.
Corzetti
Corzetti pasta, originating from Liguria, Italy, is distinctively round and embossed with intricate designs using a wooden stamp or a coin. This shape and texture help sauces cling beautifully to its surface. Traditionally made with durum wheat, this pasta variety made with unique decorative stamps pairs well with light, flavorful sauces like pesto and walnut or butter and sage sauces. Its decorative nature also makes it popular in elegant, rustic dishes where presentation is key.