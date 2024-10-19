The Bold Cheese Sauce You've Been Overlooking For Pasta

On seeing this headline, perhaps your thoughts fly towards macaroni and cheese with sharp cheddar or a nutty, salty cacio e pepe smothered in parmesan cheese. Cheese is certainly front and center in these iconic pasta dishes, but the bold cheese that will pack the most powerful punch in a pasta sauce is blue cheese.

With its piquant nature and earthy, funky, umami-rich tasting notes, blue cheese also has a crumbly and creamy texture that will melt easily into a thick, rich sauce. Plus, you can make a one-pot blue cheese pasta meal by simply tossing some in with freshly drained pasta, butter, and reserved pasta water. Once you've reserved a cup or two of cooking water, drain the noodles, and place the pot back onto medium heat to melt a generous portion of butter. Then toss the pasta into the butter, followed by a few cups of crumbled blue cheese. Slowly add reserved pasta water while stirring, to continue to melt the cheese and thicken the sauce.

Or make a separate blue cheese sauce with just two extra ingredients: cream and Worcestershire sauce. It's created with the same buttery foundation, stirring in blue cheese, cream, and a splash of Worcestershire sauce over medium-low meat until thick and bubbly. Then, add the pasta and some reserved water.